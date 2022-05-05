The Special Youth Leadership Foundation had its official launch & aims at developing Africa’s Future leaders in under-served Communities

After a decade of improving access to education for children from less economically disadvantaged communities and four years of operating as a registered foundation, The Special Youth Leadership Foundation (also referred to as The Special Foundation – TSF) had an official launch. On Friday, April 8th, 2022, volunteers and partners of the cause filled the event hall at The Wings Office Complex in Victoria Island, Lagos to commemorate the event. The Special Foundation is a private social impact organization focused on building and developing Africa’s next set of leaders by providing quality education and educational infrastructure in under-served communities.

His Excellency, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, speaking at the launch commended the initiative on being part of the solution.

He said, “Youths by themselves are the solution to Nigeria’s problems and what the Special Foundation is doing by helping young people through skill acquisition, employment generation, wealth creation, is contributing for youths to become part of the solution to a youth and national problem.”

The challenges of education, poverty, and disease sit at the intersection of so many disciplines, everybody needs to be part of the solution. At the launch, a number of well-wishers and donors were recognized for their contributions and support over the last four years.

Seyi Akinwale, Executive Director of the Special Foundation, in his speech emphasized the role quality education plays in the development of nations.

He said “If you want to change the quality of leaders, you have to change the collective mindset of the people. The Special Foundation is a community of young professionals who came together and put their knowledge and resources together to direct society on issues none of them could have individually influenced in the way they have. We have promoted the interest of society ahead/along with our individual interests by providing education to over 5,000 out-of-school children through continuous scholarships and various intervention programs. Over the period, we have built a community of over 170 professionals and corporate organizations who contribute financially and advocate for the social cause we seek to address’ Akinwale further stated that “We are influencing the quality of leadership in Africa by ensuring more children gain an access to education, as we believe the leadership of every country is a reflection of its people’’.

The Foundation’s programs are integrated and a holistic school improvement model that comprises scholarships, infrastructural development, digital literacy, and capacity building geared towards improving quality education. The sustainability of the Foundation’s programs is hinged on effective stakeholder partnerships both locally and internationally; with grants and financial partnerships, the Foundation can reach and improve the lives and minds of young Nigerians and Africans. This launch event highlighted some of the foundation’s impact projects over the years and recognized its individual and corporate partners. By 2030, the foundation hopes to have taken responsibility for the continuous education of 100,000 African children.

Watch a recap of the launch event below.

Click to watch the Arise News Feature.

For more information on The Special Foundation visit their website

The Foundations’ social media handles:

Instagram: @thespecialfoundation

Twitter: @TheSpecialFoun1

YouTube: The Special Foundation

Facebook: The Special Foundation

LinkedIn: The Special Youth Leadership Foundation

Sponsored Content