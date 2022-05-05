Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

The Special Youth Leadership Foundation had its official launch & aims at developing Africa's Future leaders in under-served Communities

Events Scoop

2Baba, Tunde Onakoya, Mr Macaroni & Iyabo Ojo Spotted at the 9th Edition of NECLive | See Photos

Events Promotions

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein advocates for Prevention as a Critical & Cost-Effective Way to combat Malaria

Events Inspired

Unveiling the Slum Art Foundation's P.E.T Bottle-built School for Children in the Ijora Badia Slum

Events Scoop

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Met Gala

Events Nollywood

Here is how the Premiere of Peju Ibekwe’s CHATROOM Movie Went | See Photos

Events Music

Ghana, Are you Ready for BNXN Live in Accra? | Sunday, May 1st

Events

Vendease and Winephoria Present the Tastemaker Wine Series- Art De Vivre

Events

Don't Miss Out on Lanre Olusola Launch Party with Deyemi Okanlawon and Alex Unusual | See Details

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Bustle Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022.
VenueHustle & Bustle, 80 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse, Abuja.

Open Mic Night

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueBogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.
RSVP: 07068176454

Element House

This Friday Element House presents International Headliner, Desiree from SA for an electrifying night of DeepHouse, AfroTech, AfroHouse, and TechHouse music, alongside supporting DJs Icey, and Jarlight

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022.
Time: 11 PM.
Venue: Moist Beach, niru
RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08033208111

Exp Lagos – Get On the Bus

It’s the first Friday in May, and Exp Lagos is back with another edition of Lagos, Get On the Bus. You should not that, buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, and masks on at all times on the bus.

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
RSVP: HERE

Bar Crawl

Bar crawl is an activity Lagos On A Budget organises every first Friday of the month, to help attendees vibe through multiple bars in a single night, allowing them to experience multiple locations while having fun.

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Lagos Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Onyx After Party

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: The FreeMe Space, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art Gallery Road, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Paint • Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Abuja
RSVP: 09099449754

Omemma

Omemma is an archetypal construct of that girl child, young woman and mother who in the face of extreme opposition or setback, is determined to stick to that one thing which makes her heartbeat for more of life.

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Urban Live presents Reminisce

It’s Ramadan season guys and Urban Live has an extraordinary edition for you.

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueBayroot Lounge & Bar, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria island.
RSVP: HERE

Lere To The World

One of the biggest premium outdoor events the Lagos mainland has ever witnessed is happening this weekend. You don’t want to miss it.

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: The Stable, Bode Thomas street, Surulere, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Exp Lagos – Get On the Bus

It’s the second Sunday in May, and Exp Lagos is back with another edition of Lagos, Get On the Bus. You should not that, buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, and masks on at all times on the bus.

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
RSVP: HERE

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: Learning to Embrace Body Positivity

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Your Child Has Been Diagnosed with Autism, Now What? 

Liza Kengran Vernyuy Came Up With An Innovative Idea To Help Tomato Farmers In Cameroon Curb Post-Harvest Losses

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: Refrain From Telling People How To Spend Their Money
css.php