BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Bustle Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Venue: Hustle & Bustle, 80 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse, Abuja.

Open Mic Night

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 07068176454

Element House

This Friday Element House presents International Headliner, Desiree from SA for an electrifying night of DeepHouse, AfroTech, AfroHouse, and TechHouse music, alongside supporting DJs Icey, and Jarlight

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach, niru

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08033208111

Exp Lagos – Get On the Bus

It’s the first Friday in May, and Exp Lagos is back with another edition of Lagos, Get On the Bus. You should not that, buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, and masks on at all times on the bus.

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: HERE

Bar Crawl

Bar crawl is an activity Lagos On A Budget organises every first Friday of the month, to help attendees vibe through multiple bars in a single night, allowing them to experience multiple locations while having fun.

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Onyx After Party

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: The FreeMe Space, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art Gallery Road, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Paint • Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Abuja

RSVP: 09099449754

Omemma

Omemma is an archetypal construct of that girl child, young woman and mother who in the face of extreme opposition or setback, is determined to stick to that one thing which makes her heartbeat for more of life.

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Urban Live presents Reminisce

It’s Ramadan season guys and Urban Live has an extraordinary edition for you.

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Lounge & Bar, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria island.

RSVP: HERE

Lere To The World

One of the biggest premium outdoor events the Lagos mainland has ever witnessed is happening this weekend. You don’t want to miss it.

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: The Stable, Bode Thomas street, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Exp Lagos – Get On the Bus

It’s the second Sunday in May, and Exp Lagos is back with another edition of Lagos, Get On the Bus. You should not that, buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, and masks on at all times on the bus.

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: HERE