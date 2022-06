In episode two of Accelerate TV rom-com “Just Friends,” Maro finally meets the famed Toju everyone’s been speaking of. Jay and his friends help Maro stand up to her ex.

Directed by Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and produced by Nne Nlemadim, the sitcom stars Chy Nwakanma as Mari, Charles Etubiebi as Jay, Martha Ehinome as Sammy, Toluca Wumi as Bola, and Lucy Ameh as Toju.

Watch: