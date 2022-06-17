BNShareYourHustle: KayKay By Design is the Womenswear Fashion Brand You Should Have on Your Radar!

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is KayKay By Design | @kaykay_by_design

Kaykay by design is a womenswear fashion brand that deals in creating fashionable pieces such as bridal dresses, custom dresses, ready-to-wear and many more.

The goal is to create luxury pieces at great prices to make you look your best at every event. They create pieces both for local and international clientele as the distance is not an issue at Kaykay by design.