#BNShareYourHustle: KayKay By Design is the Womenswear Fashion Brand You Should Have on Your Radar!

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle June Edition Is…

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Guilty of Job Hopping?

3 Things To Do Maintain Balance according to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Calling All Emerging Music Producers! Apply for The Sarz Academy's Production Masterclass Powered by YouTube Music

#BNShareYourHustle: Let Eko Market Personal Shopper Do All Your Shopping For You

Meet the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows From Nigeria!

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is...

Meet Kemisola Bolarinwa, the Nigerian Scientist Behind the Unique Smart Bra that Aids in the Early Detection of Breast Cancer

Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for an Outstanding Sales Manager, It could just be You | Apply Here

#BNShareYourHustle: KayKay By Design is the Womenswear Fashion Brand You Should Have on Your Radar!

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is KayKay By Design | @kaykay_by_design

Kaykay by design is a womenswear fashion brand that deals in creating fashionable pieces such as bridal dresses, custom dresses, ready-to-wear and many more.

The goal is to create luxury pieces at great prices to make you look your best at every event. They create pieces both for local and international clientele as the distance is not an issue at Kaykay by design.

Send them a DM on Instagram @kaykay_by_design or send them a message on call at +234810771895

