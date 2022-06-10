Dr. Fene Osakwe joins notable Nigerians as the newest Member of the Forbes Technology Council

One of Africa’s leading cyber security professionals, Dr Fene Osakwe has joined Fela Durotoye, Sam Adeyemi and other notable Nigerians on Forbes Councils. He has been named a Member of the Forbes Technology Council.

Dr Osakwe is one of the few professionals below age 40 to achieve such a feat. His acceptance into the prestigious invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives is hinged on his depth, diversity and wealth of experience in information technology and cyber security.

Highly regarded as one of Africa’s leading cyber security advisors, Dr Fene Osakwe is an information technology and business advisory professional with over a decade of experience. He specialises in IT security, IT strategy, Governance, Business Risk and Sarbanes-Oxley for companies quoted on the New York stock exchange.

He is an award-winning prolific conference speaker, writer and career mentor who has graced the stage at some of the most significant cyber security, career and leadership conferences in Africa and the Middle East. He mentors hundreds of career professionals with a mission to help them rise from fresh graduates to executive management in less than 10 years as he did. He is currently authoring his first book on career acceleration which is available on his website.

He also sits on the Board of several startup, but rapidly growing companies, in Africa and has consulted for many commercial Banks in Nigeria as well as the major telecom operators in Africa. He has worked in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Netherlands and Dubai and holds over 10 IT professional certifications. He has been recognised internationally for the significant role he plays in leadership, driving gender inclusion, IT governance and cyber security.

He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Business Administration from the Swiss School of Business Geneva for being one of Africa’s leading voices in IT Risk and Governance. He is also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School. He is presently the Group IT GRC Director at IHS, where he overseas IT Governance in over 15 operating countries.

The criteria for acceptance into the Council include a consistent track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours internationally. As an accepted member of the Council, Dr Fene Osakwe has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.

Dr Fene Osakwe will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. He will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils’ member concierge team.

You can follow Dr Fene Osakwe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sponsored Content