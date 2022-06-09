Check out the 9 Kenyan Fashion Influencers on the Rise

In this digital age, social media has opened the world to great fashion influencers from all over the continent and the entire globe. The Kenyan influencer space has been keeping up with the digital trends and norms as diverse opportunities keep presenting themselves.

Thanks to the growing number of Kenyan fashion influencers, from Instagram creators to rapidly growing YouTubers and TikTokers; we get glimpses into how they showcase their aesthetics with their distinctive styles.

Now if you are looking for your next fashion inspiration, you have come to the right plug, as we have carefully curated these fascinating Kenyan influencers that you should consider looking into.

Amber Ray

Amber Ray is a Kenyan content creator, YouTuber and brand ambassador with 1.9 million Instagram followers. Her style choices range from bold prints and exciting cutouts that accentuate her curves and enviable figure. So If you’re a curvy #BellaStylista looking for curvy girl fashion, Amber is your plug.

Akothee Kenya

Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, is a Kenyan recording artist, entrepreneur and influencer. She is the founder of Akothee Safaris, a tour company based in Kenya, the Akothee Foundation, a charity, and Aknotela and Akothee Homes, a real estate business. Her style is simple, yet edgy as she draws inspiration from her heritage.

Terryanne Chebet

Media personality, entrepreneur and influencer, Terryanne Chebet is one of Kenya’s biggest media personalities with over 700 thousand Instagram followers. Her content span fashion, beauty, and lifestyle tips and knowledge. Her page also features easy-chic looks and workwear inspiration to channel from if you are that type of #BellaStylista.

DJ Sadic

As his professional name implies, DJ sadic is a Disc Jockey, fashion, music, and fitness content creator. Apart from creating amazing music, he creates and shares super helpful fitness and style tips including workwear and gym wear to help men evolve their sense of style and wellbeing.

Maureen Waititu

Maureen Waititu is a tv host, YouTuber, lawyer and style content creator. Maureen is that super stylish baddie that is not afraid to play with bold prints, patterns and colours via her aesthetics. You would mostly see Maureen donning looks that celebrate her phenomenal figure and elevate her entire image.

Sharon Mundia

Style, Beauty and lifestyle content creator, Sharon Mundia is your plug for colourful, easy and tasteful dresses and loungewear aesthetics. Whether she’s visiting scenic destinations with enviable looks or sporting stunning casual workwear, Sharon is that #BellaStylista that will inspire you to be your most fashionable self.

NINI NANA OWITI

Brand influencer and digital content creator, Nini Nana Owiti is that sporty baddie that combines high glamour and athleisure chic. Whether it’s bodycon dresses, gorgeous African prints or airport looks and loungewear, Nini styles and combines these themes effortlessly in refined executions and her Instagram page is a stylish receipt of that.

Bridget Shighadi

Kenyan actor Bridget Shigadi might be stealing hearts on screen, but her aesthetics and fashion game on her Instagram elevates her artistry to a whole new level. From gorgeous printed kaftans to head-turning looks, this queen knows how to feed us and her fans the style content we need when she’s not on set. Disagree? check out her Instagram page.

Mr Xabib

Mr Xabib is a Kenyan fashion model, actor and men’s style content creator whose work span men’s workwear, street style, travel and casual looks. Be sure to visit his Instagram page as his content is sure to leave you inspired for your next outing or trip.

