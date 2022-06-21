Award-Winning Nigerian Saxophonist Perpie brings a new sound to Canada’s Jazz Scene with Ije Live

Ije by Perpie – the Sold Out rave of the city, a live music concert by the multi-award-winning Nigerian saxophonist and songwriter Perpie was held at the iconic Studio Bell (home of the National Music Centre) in Alberta, Canada on Saturday, June 4th and it was all shades of awe-mazing, grace, and goosebumps.

“It was a magical evening for my friend and me. What an Incredible talent we were blessed to witness. And such an emotional buffet, tears and goosebumps, then joy and exhilaration from the music’s beauty, purity, and majesty. And Titi’s poetry touched us both to the very depths of our souls.” – Sharon J.

Ije by Perpie is an expression of life and artistic journey which includes Perpie’s Album set for release in the Fall of 2022, a Live Concert with Perpie (on sax and Vocals) featuring the Key-30 Orchestra and Jazz band, Titilope Sonuga (poet) and Meghan Goguen, a mezzo-Soprano. The 3rd phase of this project is a short film based on the stories surrounding the titles on the Album.

IJE Live is an expansion of original compositions by the artist for a 16-piece chamber orchestra and band. IJE represents major events in life as expressed in her composition.

As a contemporary African musician, Perpie fuses simple melody with easy yet complex rhythms in her wiring and performance. She collaborated with Nigerian composers and arrangers: Digba Ogunbiyi and Philip Uzo on post-writing and orchestrations.

Perpie is inspired by her childhood experiences, African musical practices, and faith. She has received two prestigious awards including the 2022 Lieutenant Governor Award for Emerging Artists. Resident Artist at the Central Library Downtown and Resident Musician at the Banff Centre in 2021, she is committed to strengthening her artistic practice and the professional African community in Canada. Headline artists on major Canadian platforms including the Canadian Jazz Festival, National Music Centre, the Bell Live Series at King Eddy, and 3 editions of the ArtXpeditions by the Arts Commons.

Ije Live at the Studio Bell (National Music Centre) was graced by young and professional African families, a professional class of Canadians of different races, seniors, creative industry leaders, guests from outside the province, and creative professionals.

Adedoyin Omotara of Adoniaa Beauty, Funke Olotu of Ashabi Wears, Rukevwe & Peter Inikoro of Projena Corp, Grand Komanda, Motif, Bukky Wonda of Wonda Studios, and Wunmi Idowu of WOEZO Africa, Lanre Ajayi of Ethnik Festivals, Ejemen of Moriels Foods and many other beautiful guests were also present at the event.

Sponsored by the Canada Council for the Arts, this concert is Perpie’s third sold-out event in Canada. Guests have shared that Ije Live with was indeed a refreshing and uplifting experience and these photos are proof.

Credits: Video & Photos – @motif_photography

Perpie’s Instagram Handle – @perpiesoul

See more photos:

