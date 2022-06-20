Here’s Every Thing you missed from the Trendupp Awards 2022 | Read Here

The second edition of Trendupp Awards, – Nigeria’s first-ever influencers and content creators award show held last Sunday the 12th of June 2022 at Monarch Event Center Lagos. The awards celebrated sixteen audacious content creators and influencers for their creativity and contribution to the social media space in Nigeria.

Set in a total of sixteen categories, followed by nominations from the general public and a vetting process by the jury; a combination of respected industry leaders, sixteen winners have been crowned the new Forces of 2022 across their various categories making them the influencers and content creators to command the highest level of influence in their various niches in Nigeria between March 2021 – March 2022.

Retaining its powerful theme – the “Force of Influence,” this year’s edition was hosted by the audacious content creator, influencer, and TV host Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori fondly known as KieKie. Asides from pranking the audience with her dramatic fall off the stage while showing off her happy feet skills, KieKie had the pleasure of sharing the stage with the sixteen award winners who all graced the stage to claim their awards and a cash prize of $1000 each courtesy of the events headline sponsor Chipper cash – one of the world’s leading financial service providers known for their easy and fast mobile app for sending and receiving money across Africa.

KieKie’s prank fall was not the only entertainment the audience had as various star performers such as the stunning Nigerian Afropop singer Okiemute Ighorodje the winner of the 9th edition of Project Fame West Africa graced the stage and serenaded the audience with her euphonic voice. Her performance was closely followed by multi-talented singer and artist Skiibii who performed his latest single Trenches. The fun didn’t stop there, the singing sensation, songwriter, and crooner of the popular street anthem adulthood na scam Molade also came through with an electrifying performance.

Notable influencers and content creators such as James Brown emerged as the Force of Online Sensation, Enioluwa Adeoluwa won the Force of Virality category, Tunde Onakoya – the Force of Social Good category, Lasisi Elenu emerged as the Force of Comedy Skits, Pamilerin as the Force of Twitter and clinching the most coveted award of the night was Debo Adedayo aka MrMacaroni who emerged as the ‘Force of Influence’ making him the influencer with the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space. The full list of winners is available here.

Giving remarks on the award, Tiwalola “TJ Dotts” Olanubi. CEO, Trendupp Africa, noted that the awards were created to recognize and celebrate the efforts influencers and content creators put into their craft. According to him;

“After months of preparing for the Trendupp Awards 2022, having everyone here tonight reminds me again, that history is only made by audacity and that is at the core of who we are at Trendupp Africa. The fact that we are all gathered here in this room on this night, at this moment in time is a testament to the audacity of the content creators, influencers and brands. At Trendupp, two years ago we saw the confidence, fearlessness, commitment and creativity Nigerians were putting into the content they shared and we were truly inspired.”

“So, we started building Trendupp; a platform designed to reward them faster and better for their craft, but as we did that, we also noticed another void – they were not getting their Flowers, they needed to be celebrated. This is why we are here at Nigeria’s first-ever award for Influencers and content creators. We are excited to be leading the recognition of these audacious content creators and influencers and most importantly we are grateful to our partners especially Pepsi Nigeria & Chipper cash – Our headline sponsor who made it possible to give tonight’s winners $1000 cash prize each. So again, congratulations to all the nominees, you are all winners.”

Also speaking at the event, Bolaji Akinola, Growth Marketing Manager Chipper Cash App said –

“It’s been our pleasure to support the second edition of Trendupp Awards, as a show of our commitment to the development of the Nigerian creative and entrepreneurial industry. We believe this is a key part of the world digital economy and youth culture and that is why Chipper gifted these audacious creators and influencers $16000 dollars cash prize to encourage and support their craft. It’s been a pleasure to endorse Trendupp Awards and by extension the work of Nigerian content creators and influencers. As a brand, we believe in ease of process and we are very delighted to have had the opportunity to impact the financial lives of our winners.”

Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa & Dotts Media House, one of the foremost media companies in Africa and powered by Chipper Cash App – one of the world’s leading financial service providers.

Refreshed by Pepsi, and proudly supported by Dotts Media House, MTV Base, Tramango, Africa Magic, YNaija, Brand Communicator, Olorisupergal, and BellaNaija.

