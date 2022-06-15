Blue Ivy Is Literally Beyoncé’s Twin

There is some resemblance in this photo and for a second, we even believed it was Beyoncé (LOL!)

Even though it’s not usually a big deal when a child looks a lot like their famous parents, but when it’s about Queen Bey, we just have to point it out. Blue Ivy Carter looks just like her award-winning singer mum in her most recent photo.

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy at Game 5 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8lbMFNPrsa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2022

Blue and her famous dad, Jay-Z, attended the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday, where the Golden State Warriors competed against the Boston Celtics for the 2021–2022 title. She looked effortlessly stunning with a leather jacket, Nike Dunk Lows, and a full head of healthy hair, like her momma.

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

Fans of Beyoncé were quick to put a picture of Blue Ivy next to her mother to show how much they look alike, and we have to say, they do.

blue ivy looks just like beyonce 😭 pic.twitter.com/ThG6LkpB64 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) June 14, 2022

Blue Ivy is beautiful!!! She looks so much like Beyoncé!!! pic.twitter.com/HEekpLYlc5 — Sippin Lemonade🧁 (@sippinlem0nade) June 14, 2022

#Beyonce and #JayZ's daughter Blue Ivy looks so grown up at the NBA finals with her dad! pic.twitter.com/BMystiBqbb — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) June 14, 2022