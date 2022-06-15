Connect with us

Blue Ivy Is Literally Beyoncé's Twin

There is some resemblance in this photo and for a second, we even believed it was Beyoncé (LOL!)

Even though it’s not usually a big deal when a child looks a lot like their famous parents, but when it’s about Queen Bey, we just have to point it out. Blue Ivy Carter looks just like her award-winning singer mum in her most recent photo.

Blue and her famous dad, Jay-Z, attended the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday, where the Golden State Warriors competed against the Boston Celtics for the 2021–2022 title. She looked effortlessly stunning with a leather jacket, Nike Dunk Lows, and a full head of healthy hair, like her momma.

Fans of Beyoncé were quick to put a picture of Blue Ivy next to her mother to show how much they look alike, and we have to say, they do.

