Your First Look at Biodun Stephen’s New Film – Sistá – Coming this August

Film director and producer, Biodun Stephen, recently released the official poster for the forthcoming movie Sistá.

The movie which is set to premiere in the Cinema on the 5th of August chronicles the life of a single mum who will do anything to protect her children from her past.

The movie features a star-studded cast with Deyemi Okanlawon, Kehinde Bankole, Bisola Aiyeiola, in lead roles. Other actors featured are, Tope Olowoniyan, Chinezie Imo, Blessing Jessica Obasi, and Adedamola Adewale.

The forthcoming movie is directed and produced by Biodun Stephen.