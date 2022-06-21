Nollywood
The Stars Arrived Abuja in Style for the Premiere of Glamour Girls
The premiere of Glamour Girls, a film by Play Network Studios and Netflix, is happening tomorrow, June 22, in Abuja and cast members made their way to the capital city in style.
Nse Ikpe-Etim, Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Lilian Afegbai and Temisan Emmanuel hopped on a jet and made their way to the federal capital.
Scroll through to see how they looked!
Toke Makinwa
Sharon Ooja
Lilian Afegbai
Temisan Emmanuel
Nse Ikpe-Etim
More photos!
Swipe for videos!
View this post on Instagram