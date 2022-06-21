The Stars Arrived Abuja in Style for the Premiere of Glamour Girls

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The premiere of Glamour Girls, a film by Play Network Studios and Netflix, is happening tomorrow, June 22, in Abuja and cast members made their way to the capital city in style.

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Lilian Afegbai and Temisan Emmanuel hopped on a jet and made their way to the federal capital.

Scroll through to see how they looked!

Toke Makinwa

Sharon Ooja

Lilian Afegbai

Temisan Emmanuel

Nse Ikpe-Etim

More photos!

Swipe for videos!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Photo Credit @tobi.olajolo  @playnetworkafr

