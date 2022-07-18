Connect with us

Introducing oraimo’s Latest Super Time-Piece – ‘The Watch 2 Pro’

2 hours ago

Africa’s leading mobile accessory giant, oraimo has been recognized as the leading wearable band brand in Africa in the first quarter of 2022 with a unit share of 21% topping other brands like Samsung, Apple, Fitbit, and Xiaomi amongst others.

The latest edition of the oraimo watch called the Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75’’ TFT LCD High definition large color screen which makes it more vivid and clear and has a silicon strap integrated which highlights the modern aesthetics we all want to see.
One of the key features of the Watch 2 Pro is its Bluetooth call feature. This feature enables you to make, receive and reject calls and with this feature, lives have been made easy for our everyday activities.

For business owners, you can schedule your daily activities on your calendar while your watch does a reminder for you so you don’t miss out on meetings and other important functions.
For remote workers, the quick reply/pick a call function feature is one to look out for especially if you need to quickly respond to a missed call or you need to send a quick message saying you will call back later and your phone seems quite far from you.
It also comes with 100+ cloud watch faces for you to choose from, the battery life can be extended for up to 7 days, and it’s compatible with both IOS and Android.

With a variety of features such as health and wellness that came with an upgrade that includes 120+ sport modes which are a bit higher and better than the previous version, heart rate sensor, health monitor, remote camera control, step tracker, pressure monitor, workout styles, and also keeps you connected to your music, social media, news, and updates. This Watch 2 Pro came with an upgrade that compares to none.

As a brand committed to providing users with the most innovative products, oraimo is consistently releasing new accessories with the most innovative features based on research and customer feedback to ensure customers have the very best user experiences that meet world-class standards.
oraimo continues to release incredible smart watches and products that customers tended to fall in love with over the years and they have stood all forms of test of time.

No matter the device, oraimo users know what they are getting world-class gadgets with top-notch designs

Shop oraimo’s Watch 2 Pro today via the e-shop ng.oraimo.com





