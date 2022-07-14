WATCH: V&A Museum’s Exclusive Video Interview with Legendary Fashion Designer – Shade Thomas-Fahm

The world’s largest museum of applied arts, decorative arts, and design Victoria and Albert Museum, continues to pay tributes to Nigeria’s first modern fashion designer Shade Thomas-Fahm.

In a new video interview on their website, the museum highlighted her legacy in championing Nigerian fabrics and silhouettes. This promotional video is in conjunction with showcasing Shadé Thomas’ pieces at their ongoing Africa Fashion installation.

Often using aṣọ-òkè, àdìrẹ, akwete and okene in her designs, Shadé Thomas re-imagined traditional Nigerian styles for the modern woman, creating a pre-tied gèlè (headwrap) to make getting dressed more effortless, and added a zipper to the ìró (wrapper).

WATCH

