Let Shudufhadzo Musiḓa’s LBD Inspire Your Friday Night Look

Let Shudufhadzo Musiḓa’s LBD Inspire Your Friday Night Look
Shudufhadzo Musiḓa never goes wrong with fashion, and her Instagram is a goldmine of fabulous receipts backing said statement. The South-African beauty celebrated her birthday in one of the most stylish ways to do it in a sizzling black Blue Chic SA number.
The top half of the dress featured a feathered bustier that sinched her into a remarkable silhouette clinging to her enviable physique and accentuating her curves beautifully. With lacy cut-outs on both sides of the dress, she paired the look with black strappy sandal heels and droopy golden earrings.
Her makeup was nude sophistication showcasing rich tones, sultry brows and lips, plus subtly highlighted cheeks. She rocked buzzed blond hair creating a gorgeous contrast from the black number and proving that blondes have all the fun. Another major LBD moment in African fashion history, if you ask us.
Credits
Dress: @blue_chic_sa
Makeup: @livhu_mua
Hair: @lajawihair