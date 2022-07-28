Connect with us

Let Shudufhadzo Musiḓa's LBD Inspire Your Friday Night Look

It's the Season for Colour Blocking & We've Got the Top Looks on this Week's #BellaStylista: Issue 201

Fireboy DML Looked His Most Stylish Yet in ThisDay Style’s Latest Issue

Want to Be Part of BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2022? Register Here!

3 Tasteful Style Tips From Curvy #BellaStylista Achieng Agutu

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 134

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Beauty Tukura Proved She Is That Fashionista To Take Style Notes From

Here's Your Complete Summer Wardrobe Filled with Fashion Staples from African Brands

Elohor Elizabeth Isiorho is a Sight to Behold On TheWill Downtown’s Latest Cover

See The 10 Nigerian-Owned Handbag Brands You’ll Want To Splurge On

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa never goes wrong with fashion, and her Instagram is a goldmine of fabulous receipts backing said statement. The South-African beauty celebrated her birthday in one of the most stylish ways to do it in a sizzling black Blue Chic SA number.

The top half of the dress featured a feathered bustier that sinched her into a remarkable silhouette clinging to her enviable physique and accentuating her curves beautifully. With lacy cut-outs on both sides of the dress, she paired the look with black strappy sandal heels and droopy golden earrings.

Her makeup was nude sophistication showcasing rich tones, sultry brows and lips, plus subtly highlighted cheeks. She rocked buzzed blond hair creating a gorgeous contrast from the black number and proving that blondes have all the fun. Another major LBD moment in African fashion history, if you ask us.

Credits

Dress: @blue_chic_sa
Makeup: @livhu_mua

Hair: @lajawihair

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

