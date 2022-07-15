Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu Named Head of Nigerian Local Originals for Amazon Prime Video

Congratulations are in order for Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu—the former M-Net West Africa Regional Director—who has been named the new Head of Nigerian Local Originals for Amazon Prime Video.

Previously Principal Head of Content Acquisition for Amazon Prime in Africa, Wangi will now be leading the growing Nigerian Originals team and strategy, responsible for developing and producing truly original movies and scripted/unscripted TV series for Prime Video Customers in Nigeria.

“After an international search for Amazon’s Head of Originals in Nigeria, I am pleased to share that Nigeria’s own Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu will be joining my team to take on this senior executive role within Prime Video & Amazon Studios,” Amazon Studios’ head of originals for Africa and the Middle East, Ned Mitchell, announced on LinkedIn. “I am thrilled that Wangi’s next chapter will be leading our growing Nigerian Originals team and strategy, responsible for developing and producing truly original movies and scripted/unscripted TV series for Prime Video Customers in Nigeria, one of the world’s most exciting cultural exporters whose stories and talent shine brightly in sub-Saharan Africa and around the world.

“She will continue to build on the extraordinary foundation she has already laid to support and incubate talent throughout West Africa (if you know her, you know!), turning her attention to Amazon Studios’ mission of building out the first globalized production studio in history with a Home for Talent at its spiritual center. Later this summer, and hopefully sooner, I will be announcing more hires to our team of African development executives covering Nigeria and South Africa, so please stay tuned. I’ll never get tired of repeating our mantra, It’s always Day 1!”

According to her Linkedin profile, “Wangi is passionate about the TV, Film and Entertainment industry in Africa and at Amazon Prime Video she is committed to growing and transforming the media landscape in Africa by demonstrating thought leadership and driving the agenda for the creation of authentic compelling Original, Globally-relevant & Indigenous content – made by Africa for Africans (and for all lovers of African content) at home and abroad..”

She is a Senior Executive with over 20 years of experience in world-class FMCG, Telecommunications and Media organizations, known for her ability to position people and products for explosive growth; a charismatic leader of teams, people and processes with the innate ability to build and maintain strong cross-functional relationships; an innovative and dependable change agent with a proven track record in strategic positioning, brand building, content creation and inspirational leadership.

She was a pioneer in the founding and promotion of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Congratulations Wangi!