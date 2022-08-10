10 Nigerian Skincare Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

Skin is the human body’s largest organ, and it’s necessary to cater for yours with rich and thoughtful ingredients that are deeply nourishing. But being conscious of the ingredients is only part of the equation. By supporting brands who put in a lot of work to create products with melanin-rich skin in mind, you can also help propel change.

In Nigeria, there are so many great skincare products to invest in—from luxurious body butters to silky serums, invisible sunscreens, etc. So, to help you stock your vanity, we have rounded up 10 Nigerian skincare brands that could replace products you’ve run out of or inspire you to treat yourself to something new. By no means is this an exhaustive list, but it’s a really good place to start.

Arami

Arami‘s approach to beauty is rooted in simple, natural ingredients and African wellness traditions. The brand’s beauty products are free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil and other harmful substances.

As part of a commitment to be more environmentally friendly, Arami runs a recycling program to reduce plastic waste. Additionally, they partnered with waste management professionals to repurpose their plastics, cartons, and paper bags.

AJALI

AJALI’s entire range is 100% natural, preservative-free and made solely by hand. The brand’s products are cruelty-free, 100% natural, non-toxic and biodegradable with eco-friendly packages. They also partner with traceable local suppliers and never import materials.

Natural Nigerian

Anyone who is into clean, minimalist beauty (hi, hello, us) will love Natural Nigerian. Every product is 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free, and made with plant-based and ethically-sourced ingredients.

Narganics

Luxury artisan brand Narganics prides itself as a top natural skincare brand. They offer everything from body scrubs, plant-based butter, lip scrubs, balms, konjac sponges and more, with a focus on melanin-rich skin.

AWENI Organics

This Nigerian skincare brand from AWENI focuses on three things: simplicity, efficacy, and safety. Everything in the line—from their luxurious soaps to whipped body butters—uses gentle and natural ingredients to help you achieve healthy, glowing skin.

ORÍKÌ

In 2014, ORÍKÌ‘s founder recognized an opportunity to capitalize on the efficacy and potency of the abundant natural resources found in Africa. The goal? To create a range of skincare products (think: extra whipped body butters and organic black soaps) that are safe for all skin types, non-irritating, and non-toxic.

House Of Coco

House of Coco‘s ethos is safely and effectively addressing skincare concerns, including textured, acne-prone, hyperpigmentation and sun-damaged skin. Everything in the line is made with love to make your skin glow without irritation.

Orma Skincare

Luxury skincare brand Orma Skincare products are created with the intent to help you feel good about your skin. The formulas (including a clay mask, spot eradicator, exfoliating oil, face oil, e.t.c) work on all skin types and provide visible results.

Namaste Organics

Namaste Organics doesn’t only have your skin in mind—the brand wants to heal, restore, and rejuvenate you. These products are holistic in every sense of the word. The brand offers every type of care for the face and the body, hair and so on, all made from rich natural ingredients.

Bathkandy

Bathkandy is the fun line of Nigerian-owned skincare products the natural-beauty industry’s been missing. The brand prides itself on making products that look and smell like desserts. The brand offers everything from goat milk lotions, sugar scrubs, black soaps, body oils, turmeric soaps, charcoal soaps and more, pampering yourself with this brand is to indulge.

