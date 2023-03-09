10 African Female-Owned Skincare Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

It’s the most delightful time of the year: BellaNaija Style Women’s Month! To commemorate International Women’s Day, we will show support by putting our money where our mouths are by spotlighting some incredible African female-owned skincare brands.

So the next time you’re walking down the beauty aisle at your local supermarket, or shopping for your holy grail product online, take a mental note of how many brands you see founded by African women in the industry. The truth is, while there are countless products marketed to African women, the money behind the industry is still predominantly not held by African women.

From organic to sustainable skincare products, check out the 10 African Female-Founded Skincare Brands we’ll be shopping all month long (and beyond)!

Malée

Fusing beauty and self-care, Malée is a luxury fragrance, bath and body care South African brand, founded by Zeze Oriaikhi-Sao. Inspired by generations of African healing rituals, the brand uses 100 per cent plant-based ingredients as a way of honouring the body according to longstanding beauty traditions.

R&R Luxury

Founded by Beauty Entrepreneur Valerie Obaze in 2010, R&R Luxury is a natural, plant-based beauty brand that uses ancient beauty secrets from Africa to create ageless beauty at an affordable price while empowering hundreds of African women through the company’s supply chain.

Liha

Inspired by traditional Nigerian oils, but with a quintessentially British twist, Liha is a body and skincare brand founded by university friends Liha Okunniwa and Abi Oyepitan. Using rich ingredients such as ivory shea butter and idan oil, it’s the ultimate in luxury self-care.

Lelive

Founded by South African actress, model and television host Amanda du-Pont, Lelive is a vegan and dermatologically-approved skincare brand made with African botanicals and scientific actives that work together to target major skin concerns.

Arami

Arami Essentials was founded by Ore Lawani in 2016, out of a strong desire to see real improvement and make a tangible impact in Africa’s beauty & wellness sector. The brand’s approach to beauty is rooted in simple, natural ingredients and African wellness traditions. Arami’s beauty products are free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil and other harmful substances.

Skin Gourmet

Skin Gourmet is a raw handmade skincare brand founded by Violet Awo Amoabeng, made with absolutely no preservatives. The brand’s products are free from stabilizers, preservatives, parabens, artificial colours or fragrances.

Nokware

Nokware started with 2 African women, Tutuwa and Thato, a Ghanaian and a Motswana, who met in 2014 in Paris for their Master’s degrees. As the only two black women in their year group, they bonded. Tutuwa unconsciously introduced Thato to her great-grandmother’s black soap and shea butter. Thato became obsessed with it!

The solution-driven skincare brand manufactures natural and organic skincare packaged sustainably in reusable and recyclable bamboo and calabashes.

Hanahana Beauty

Hanahana Beauty, founded by Abena Boamah-Acheampong, was created to uplift women of colour and uses organic resources provided by the land. The all-natural skincare and wellness brand works intimately with Katariga Women’s Shea Cooperative in Ghana, combining shea butter with natural oils meant to smooth and strengthen the skin, leaving everyone who uses the brand’s luxurious butter feeling confident and self-assured.

54 Thrones

Delivering a rich and sensorial experience, the plant-based botanicals in 54 Thrones’ products were inspired by founder Christina Tegbe‘s Nigerian childhood. Wanting to carry these memories forward, Tegbe innovated her auntie’s teachings and developed a range of products that call to the heart and soul of Africa.

Epara

Birthed from the Nigerian dialect of Ebira, Epara (meaning to cocoon oneself) is a collection of handcrafted skincare products. Founded by Ozohu Adoh, tailored to treating the skincare needs of women of colour. The line consists of expertly crafted, scientifically proven products with ingredients derived from African soils to repair, pamper, and nourish the skin.

