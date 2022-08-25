Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
***
Tropical Thursday
Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542
Ohuru Fun Tales
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.
RSVP: 08161410578
Karaoke Thursday
This Karaoke Thursday is vibes on vibes with Desire and Chaskia!
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 8 PM
Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225
Ladies Night
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214
Open Mic Night
Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: 07068176454
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Good Music Friday
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214
Worst Behavior Friday with Chibby
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 355 Restaurant & Lounge, 9A Oko Awo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 018880289 or 08161795775
DJ Xclusive Friday Night Live
It is always a banger and you sure don’t want to miss out. DJ Xclusive will be on the wheel of steel.
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Paint & Cocktails
If you’re looking for a great company and a good time, then this is for you.
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 2 PM & 5 PM.
Venue: Cafe Mési, Lagos NG, 5 Ayinde Akinmade St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 07036834387
Silent Disco + After Party (Neon Edition)
Don’t miss this edition for anything.
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09049027698
90s vs 00s House Party
This Friday FaajiApp x EMG is taking it back to those days with a freaking 90s vs 00s house party!
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Euphoria by House 9, 3 Stella Ogunleye St, Maroko, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Games Night
This games night promises to be super rave and exciting. Tell a friend to come to have maximum fun, eat and drink, play exciting games, and connect in levels you’ve never done before.
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Restaurant 23 (R23), 23 Saka Tinubu St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Saturday House Music
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214
Chill, Sip & Paint
All you have to do is chill and paint while you enjoy delicious meals and cocktails.
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: THE GROVE, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Silent Disco
It’s a silent disco party and it’s going to be super lit.
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Vitality Park, 70, Kur Muhammed Avenue Central Business District, Abuja.
RSVP: Call or WhatsApp 08173636363
Paint & Cruise
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: HOV RESTOBAR, 8 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE
Tie & Dye
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE
Pottery & Clay Painting for Kids
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE
The Nollywood Experience
From the organizers of Brunch at the Beach with Filmmakers, Yellowlyfe is back with another thrilling event this month – The Nollywood Experience: a silent disco night, filled with necessary conversations, games and turnt after party. Yes, you are in for a blast. You really shouldn’t want to miss it.
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09049027698
Yellowlyfe Tech Unwind
The big shots of the Nigerian Tech space would be setting aside the technicalities to unwind and have some well-deserved fun. Experiences to look forward to games, karaoke, drinks, networking and vibes.
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time:
Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Adulthood
Leave your stress and maturity at home and let your inner child lead the way.
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or call 07041216300
The Walkers District
Lagos Mainland, this Saturday Johnnie Walker coming to paint your town a new kind of Red. See you there!
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Venue: Lagos Mainland
RSVP: HERE
Movie in the Park Experience
The movie in the park experience is the largest outdoor movie screening experience in Nigeria. It is an event that aims at bringing a one-of-a-kind cinematic feel to lovers of movies in the different parks located in the ever bubbly city of Lagos.
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Muri Okunola, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Sundown Sundays
Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214
High Tea Sunday
Gaby Lagos Afternoon Tea is back. Treat your friends, or family to a scrumptious selection of scones, sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and of course a choice of wonderfully refreshing teas. For a ‘boozy’ afternoon, switch it up to champagne.
Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Gaby Lagos, 6a Agoro Odiyan St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or 09124862823
Pottery & Cruise
Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: HOV RESTOBAR, 8 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE
Chow with Amaka
Bookworms and foodies, assemble! We’ve got something for you. MyLibri Books is partnering with Chef Amaka to bring you the best event of the year. The Naija Fusion; where literature meets good food. If you are in Lagos and its environs, you sure do not want to miss this. It promises to be all fun and the most sumptuous delicacies ever!
Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: The Work Box, 10 Ojora close, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Nostalgia
Be taken aback by the life of art experience
Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: The Pixxel Factory, 2/5 Idowu Ajao Street, Ajao Estate, Anthony Village, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Bishop Matthew Kukah in conversation with Dr Chido Onumah about the book Broken Truths
RovingHeights bookstore in collaboration with Adonis and Abbey Publishers presents Bishop Matthew Kukah in conversation about his highly anticipated new book, “Broken Truths” with Dr Chido Onumah. In Broken Truths: Nigeria’s Elusive Quest for National Cohesion, a collection of convocation lectures delivered over several years at several Universities across Nigeria, Matthew Hassan Kukah, outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, reflects on the myriad challenges bedevilling the Nigerian nation. Published by PCJ Press, an imprint of Adonis & Abbey Publisher, the book covers themes ranging from the Future of Nigeria, Insurgency and national cohesion, and national healing, through freedom and justice in Nigeria.
Date: Monday, August 29, 2022.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore, Shop T1, 3rd Floor, City Center Mall, Gimbiya St, Garki, Abuja.
RSVP: [email protected]