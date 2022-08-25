BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueKingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.
RSVP: 08161410578

Karaoke Thursday

This Karaoke Thursday is vibes on vibes with Desire and Chaskia!

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 8 PM
VenueLiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
VenueBolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214

Open Mic Night

Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueBogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: 07068176454

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Good Music Friday

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 7 PM
VenueBolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214

Worst Behavior Friday with Chibby

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 355 Restaurant & Lounge, 9A Oko Awo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 018880289 or 08161795775

DJ Xclusive Friday Night Live

It is always a banger and you sure don’t want to miss out. DJ Xclusive will be on the wheel of steel.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Paint & Cocktails

If you’re looking for a great company and a good time, then this is for you.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 2 PM & 5 PM.
Venue: Cafe Mési, Lagos NG, 5 Ayinde Akinmade St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 07036834387

Silent Disco + After Party (Neon Edition)

Don’t miss this edition for anything.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09049027698

90s vs 00s House Party

This Friday FaajiApp x EMG is taking it back to those days with a freaking 90s vs 00s house party!

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Euphoria by House 9, 3 Stella Ogunleye St, Maroko, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Games Night

This games night promises to be super rave and exciting. Tell a friend to come to have maximum fun, eat and drink, play exciting games, and connect in levels you’ve never done before.

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Restaurant 23 (R23), 23 Saka Tinubu St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Saturday House Music

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
VenueBolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214

Chill, Sip & Paint

All you have to do is chill and paint while you enjoy delicious meals and cocktails.

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: THE GROVE, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco

It’s a silent disco party and it’s going to be super lit.

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Vitality Park, 70, Kur Muhammed Avenue Central Business District, Abuja.
RSVP: Call or WhatsApp 08173636363

Paint & Cruise

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: HOV RESTOBAR, 8 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Tie & Dye

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Pottery & Clay Painting for Kids

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

The Nollywood Experience

From the organizers of Brunch at the Beach with Filmmakers, Yellowlyfe is back with another thrilling event this month – The Nollywood Experience: a silent disco night, filled with necessary conversations, games and turnt after party. Yes, you are in for a blast. You really shouldn’t want to miss it.

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09049027698

Yellowlyfe Tech Unwind

The big shots of the Nigerian Tech space would be setting aside the technicalities to unwind and have some well-deserved fun. Experiences to look forward to games, karaoke, drinks, networking and vibes.

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time:
Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Adulthood

Leave your stress and maturity at home and let your inner child lead the way.

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or call 07041216300

The Walkers District

Lagos Mainland, this Saturday Johnnie Walker coming to paint your town a new kind of Red. See you there!

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Venue: Lagos Mainland
RSVP: HERE

Movie in the Park Experience

The movie in the park experience is the largest outdoor movie screening experience in Nigeria. It is an event that aims at bringing a one-of-a-kind cinematic feel to lovers of movies in the different parks located in the ever bubbly city of Lagos.

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Muri Okunola, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Sundown Sundays

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
VenueBolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214

High Tea Sunday

Gaby Lagos Afternoon Tea is back. Treat your friends, or family to a scrumptious selection of scones, sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and of course a choice of wonderfully refreshing teas. For a ‘boozy’ afternoon, switch it up to champagne.

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Gaby Lagos, 6a Agoro Odiyan St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or 09124862823

Pottery & Cruise

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: HOV RESTOBAR, 8 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Chow with Amaka

Bookworms and foodies, assemble! We’ve got something for you. MyLibri Books is partnering with Chef Amaka to bring you the best event of the year. The Naija Fusion; where literature meets good food. If you are in Lagos and its environs, you sure do not want to miss this. It promises to be all fun and the most sumptuous delicacies ever!

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: The Work Box, 10 Ojora close, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Nostalgia

Be taken aback by the life of art experience

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: The Pixxel Factory, 2/5 Idowu Ajao Street, Ajao Estate, Anthony Village, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Bishop Matthew Kukah in conversation with Dr Chido Onumah about the book Broken Truths

RovingHeights bookstore in collaboration with Adonis and Abbey Publishers presents Bishop Matthew Kukah in conversation about his highly anticipated new book, “Broken Truths” with Dr Chido Onumah. In Broken Truths: Nigeria’s Elusive Quest for National Cohesion, a collection of convocation lectures delivered over several years at several Universities across Nigeria, Matthew Hassan Kukah, outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, reflects on the myriad challenges bedevilling the Nigerian nation. Published by PCJ Press, an imprint of Adonis & Abbey Publisher, the book covers themes ranging from the Future of Nigeria, Insurgency and national cohesion, and national healing, through freedom and justice in Nigeria.

Date: Monday, August 29, 2022.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore, Shop T1, 3rd Floor, City Center Mall, Gimbiya St, Garki, Abuja.
RSVP: [email protected]

