CommonwealthGames2022: We’re proud of Chioma Onyekwere & Obiageri Amechi for their major win at the Discus Event

Scoop

It’s raining medals for Team Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Chioma Onyekwere won Gold in discus, becoming the first Nigerian to win Gold in this event.

The Nigerian athlete won with a season best throw of 61.70m. She wasn’t the only Nigerian on the podium, as Obiageri Amechi took bronze with a throw of 56.99 meters.

Nigeria now has a total of eight medals.

In the same day, Mary Taiwo Osijo won Bronze in Women’s 87kg weightlifting. Islamiyat Yusuf also clinched Bronze in Women’s 64kg weightlifting.

Joseph Umoafia clinched Bronze in Men’s 67kg weightlifting.

