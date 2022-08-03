CommonwealthGames2022: We’re proud of Chioma Onyekwere & Obiageri Amechi for their major win at the Discus Event



It’s raining medals for Team Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Chioma Onyekwere won Gold in discus, becoming the first Nigerian to win Gold in this event.

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF! COMMONWEALTH CHAMPION ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z4FWnlTKAn — Chioma Onyekwere (@cicionyekwere) August 3, 2022

The Nigerian athlete won with a season best throw of 61.70m. She wasn’t the only Nigerian on the podium, as Obiageri Amechi took bronze with a throw of 56.99 meters.

Nigeria now has a total of eight medals.

In the same day, Mary Taiwo Osijo won Bronze in Women’s 87kg weightlifting. Islamiyat Yusuf also clinched Bronze in Women’s 64kg weightlifting.

MEDAL ALERT!! Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf has won #TeamNigeria's 4th medal at #CommonwealthGames2022 clinching Bronze medal in women's weightlifting 64kg event. Yusuf lifted a combined total of 212kg from both the Snatch, Clean & Jerk .🏋️‍♀️🏋️‍♀️#Birmingham2022 | NaijaNoDeyCarryLast🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/lNZOhFtO3f — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) August 1, 2022

Joseph Umoafia clinched Bronze in Men’s 67kg weightlifting.