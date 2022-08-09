Inside the Exclusive Launch of Emporio Armani’s Stronger With You OUD Perfume | See Photos

Connect with us

On the 30th of July 2022, to celebrate the launch of its exclusive new fragrance, Emporio Armani treated guests in Lagos, Nigeria to an evening immersed in delights that evoked the sensual and powerful signature of the ‘Stronger With You OUD’ perfume.

The exclusive cocktail event was hosted at Koi Lagos, in the heart of Victoria Island which was transformed to create a thoughtful fragrance discovery experience with lavender, vanilla and oud scents wafting through the space.

The focus of the night was kept simple and elegant – to discover the new Stronger With You Oud fragrance. The scent booth allowed guests to interact with the fragrance, the bottle and understand the various notes in it.

MC, Akah Nnani shared fun facts about the fragrance while hostesses waltzed through every corner of the venue, ensuring that the guests got intimate with the opulent feel and smell of the fragrance.

Speaking at the launch event, Caroline Sisombat, the Marketing Director for L’oreal Luxe stated,

“Tonight is about the eccentricity of the Stronger With You Oud fragrance, comprising distinct notes of lavandin, vanilla, and oud wrapped into a sleek black and gold bottle. Made specifically for the African market, this newest addition to the Emporio Armani collection is sure to become a favourite for many. A unique fragrance for a unique market!”

The entertainment highlights of the night featured specially curated DJ sets by DJ Oluwabruce, a three-part contemporary performance by violinist Godwin Strings. It was truly a night of discovery with Emporio Armani.

The Stronger With You Oud fragrance is the new powerful and mysterious addition to the Emporio Armani ‘You’ collection, which is a stronger refined creation of the original Stronger With You fragrance. Crafted by perfumer Cecile Matton, the fragrance exudes key notes of lavandin, vanilla and oud, blended perfectly for both men and women.

Created exclusively for Africa and the Middle East and cannot be purchased in any other market, the Stronger With You OUD is available as 50 ml and 100 ml Eau De Parfum.
Shop now at Essenza stores nationwide & Online.

