#NewRegal: Chivas unveils Falz as its Newest Ambassador

With Showmax, You can now Watch House of the Dragon in Nigeria | Here’s How

Pastor Jerry Eze was Recognized by CNN as one of the Most Watched Preachers on YouTube

MAD Solutions: The Music distribution company providing African artists with a Global Reach

Bolu Essien’s Movie ‘Becoming Abi’ is coming to Netflix on October 28th

Say Hello to the glowing You! Introducing Makari’s Blue Crystal Collection for healthier Skin

Expressing Style and Fueling the Passion for Fashion with Infinix

Fast and Fun: Check out the Features of Infinix’s Hot Series

BNXN’s EP Listening Party in the Metaverse! Here’s how the Event hosted by Chivas Regal went down

Here’s your Exclusive peek into the ‘Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power’ Backstory

Published

7 hours ago

 on


On Thursday, August 25th, Chivas Regal  announced singer- songwriter, artist and activist Folarin Falana, aka Falz as its newest “New Regal”. This partnership welcomes a new era and extends the luxury whisky’s rich history to the next generation.

Chivas’ success through time lies in its ability to explore and incorporate various values such as individuality, generosity and ambition.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate the new direction for Chivas in Nigeria, as the luxury whisky for the Hustle Gen, and are happy to welcome Falz into the family, The New Regals are a collective of influencers who authentically mirror the Chivas ethos. They are our voice in culture, and prove our commitment to cultural participation,” said Elizabeth Anthony, Brand Manager for Chivas Regal Nigeria.

“They say the word regal describes anything fit for royalty, that was then, this is now. This is the new era of regals. For us it’s about rewriting the rules, living our truth and inspiring a new generation of achievers to succeed against all odds. We don’t walk the path of success, we create our own. I’m proud to be a regal, we’re redefining culture.”added Falz


Chivas Regal is a blended Scotch whisky manufactured by Chivas Brothers, which is part of Pernod Ricard. Chivas Brothers’ award-winning portfolio features some of the world’s most revered Scotch whisky brands.

Chivas should be enjoyed responsibly by people over 18.

Follow @ChivasRegalNG for exciting updates and experiences.

