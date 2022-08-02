Connect with us

#CommonwealthGames2022: Weightlifter Taiwo Liadi wins silver medal for Nigeria

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Barely two weeks after Tobi Amusan, Asisat Oshoala, and Ese Brume‘s success in their respectively spaces, weightlifter Taiwo Liadi wins Nigeria’s fifth medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She won the medal in the 76kg women’s weightlifting event. Taiwo finished on the podium with a combined lift of 216kg.

She came second behind Maya Laylor of Canada and set a junior commonwealth games record with her lift in the 76kg category on Tuesday afternoon. Taiwo also lifted 96kg in the snatch and 120kg in clean & jerk.

Nigeria is currently ranked ninth on the medals standings and had earlier won two gold and two bronze since the start of the games.

