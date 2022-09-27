South African actor and comedian Tumi Morake is the latest cover star for Bona Magazine‘s October issue.

Tumi is striking on the cover in an eye-catching pink sequinned mini-dress paired with gold earrings and an ombré wispy updo. The beauty played up her beautiful face with a bold makeup look featuring bright eyes, sultry brows, highlighted cheeks and perfectly defined eyebrows.

The writer and tv personality finished the look with a rosy pout. We are definitely bookmarking this look for our next night out.

In a statement made by the publication on Instagram:

The legendary comedian has captivated many hearts and smiles through radio, TV and stand-up comedy over the years. She talks to @bona_mag about her outstanding achievements, how she’s managed to stay true to who she is, and the many ways her life has changed. Inside this issue, we give you the latest in beauty, fashion, and sunglasses trends. We also catch up with TikTok sensation @iam_khanyi95 and introduce you to an undiscovered art curator who is taking the creative industry by storm. There’s also loads of food recipes, decor and entrepreneur topics and more for you to enjoy.

