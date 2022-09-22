Connect with us

Mercy Johnson Okojie & Tonto Dikeh shine in Freak Vault’s Latest Collection

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion brand Freak Vault has launched its latest prêt-à-porter womenswear collection featuring Nollywood stars Mercy Johnson Okojie and Tonto Dikeh.

The collection comprises tops, trousers, long button-down shirts, pant suits, dresses, palazzo pants, bow tie silk blouses, work lady tops and so much more.

Adorned in elegant and vibrant pieces, the Nollywood stars show off the natural yet stylish and colourful pieces which focus on subtle and chic looks with lovely new textures, as well as signature designs to complement the new collection.

According to the creative director Phillip Ojire,

We worked with soft, breathable and all-natural fabrics to create these timeless and sustainable designs made to the highest of standards. Not only did we pay attention to details, we also ensured the finishing on the inside is as important as the outside. These designs will definitely keep you cool any time you wear them.

Pieces from this stylish and comfortable collection are available at Freak Vault stores nationwide and online.

See the collection below.

 

 

Credits
Designs: @shirtfreak_
Muses: @mercyjohnsonokojie | @tontolet
Photography: @photokulture
Makeup: @teebeauty_palace (Mercy) | @zaraleinadsignature (Tonto)

