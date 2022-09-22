BellaNaija’s Mary Edoro takes Johannesburg! Follow The FUN Moments & Experiences Here | #BNxSAT

Connect with us

Hey BNers, Mary Edoro here!

Yup, you guessed it – I’m off to another beautiful country and OFCOURSE I’m taking you all with me (virtually).

This time, I am heading to the beautiful and bubbly city of Johannesburg in South Africa! South African Tourism is flying me and other media influencers from Nigeria and Ghana to the largest city in South Africa for 7 days of enjoyment and you get to explore with me!

In case you didn’t already know, Jo’burg is popularly called the city of gold because of its rich gold mining history – add that to year-round sunshine, bright blue skies, astonishing monuments and rich cultural heritage. 

As a lover of fine things, I am particularly excited about the trip because the itinerary is packed with loads of fun activities. I can’t wait to experience the vibrant lifestyle, fine dining and beautiful spaces that JHB has to offer!

A key part of my trip is attending the DSTV Delicious Festival 2022 – a food and music festival that has been a must-attend entertainment and culinary event since its debut in October 2013.

My inner foodie is definitely anticipating this experience but I’m most excited for the musical performances – Burna Boy, Babyface and a lineup of talented South African musicians! 

Follow my journey on @bellanaijaonline and @themaryedoro or with these hashtags  #BNxSAT #HowWeSA

Mary Edoro is a seasoned writer, editor and digital creator. She has developed her skill by writing for renowned websites, using words to express her love for fashion and is quickly solidifying herself as one to watch in the industry both in fashion editorial and as an influencer in her own right. Follow her on Instagram @themaryedoro BellaNaija Beauty: [email protected] @bellanaijabeauty BellaNaija Style: @bellanaijastyle

