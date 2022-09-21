Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks — Issue 142

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks — Issue 142

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Kabeya (@iamchriskabeya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Hector (@larryhector_)

