Connect with us

News

Ibukun Awosika has been appointed to the Binance Global Advisory Board

News

Electric motorcycles are driving the future of sustainable mobility in Africa as an affordable & practical vehicle option

Features Inspired News

Vanessa Nakate, Zahra Joya & Other Changemakers Announced as Winners of Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards

News

Chomzy says winning HOH boosted her confidence & made her enjoy the BBNaija game even more | Watch

News

As it seeks "green city" title, Rwanda's capital encourages outdoor sports & urban tourism with car-free zones and eco-parks

Movies & TV News

“Big Brother Naija + SA” is Coming to Your Screens in 2023!

News

A Growing Number of African Creatives are Using NFTs to Promote Their Work Globally

Inspired News

The 2022 Goalkeepers Report is Optimistic about Progress towards the Global Goals despite Setbacks

News

#BNStyle Spotlight: Mayowa Nicholas at Harper’s BAZAAR’s Annual Fashion Week Party

News

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country" - King Charles

News

Ibukun Awosika has been appointed to the Binance Global Advisory Board

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Binance has announced the creation of its new Global Advisory Board (GAB), which is made up of well-known experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

Ibukun Awosika, the first female chairman of First Bank of Nigeria is among the new Global Advisory Board. She is joined by Max Bacus (USA), HyungRin Bang (Korea), Bruno Bezard (France), Leslie Maasdorp (South Africa), Henrique de Campos Meirelles (Brazil), Adalberto Palma (Mexico), David Plouffe (USA), Christin Schäfer (Germany), Lord Vaizey (UK), and David Wright (Europe).

The objective of the board is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the rapidly growing and evolving cryptocurrency sector faces.

“For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3,” said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. “In that time, we’ve tackled complex issues no one even knew existed. We’ve maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation. The GAB represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the entire world.”

Before joining Binance’s Global Advisory Board, Ibukun Awosika served as the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria. She is a member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), served on National Job Creation Committee (NCJC), and sits on the International Advisory Board of IESE Business School, Barcelona-Spain.

“The transparency and accountability with which Binance seeks to deliver services to its clients is impressive. As a company of the future, Binance must continue to evolve, build and find solutions in real-time. I am proud to play a role as a member of its Global advisory board and to be a part of truly transforming the web3 economy,” said Ibukun Awosika.

Binance is harnessing the GAB’s unrivalled collective experience and expertise to benefit the sustainable development of the industry as a whole, by weighing in on the toughest and most sensitive regulatory and compliance issues facing crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

Congratulations Ibukun Awosika!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Help 4 Breath 4 Life Save More Children Via DonateNG

Frederick Nkobowo: Why Registering your Business is Super Important

SustyVibes Celebrates World Cleanup Day 2022 with Nationwide Street Conference Events

Dienye Diri: What Type of Web Hosting Does your Business Need?

Vanessa Nakate, Zahra Joya & Other Changemakers Announced as Winners of Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards
css.php