Ibukun Awosika has been appointed to the Binance Global Advisory Board

Binance has announced the creation of its new Global Advisory Board (GAB), which is made up of well-known experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

Ibukun Awosika, the first female chairman of First Bank of Nigeria is among the new Global Advisory Board. She is joined by Max Bacus (USA), HyungRin Bang (Korea), Bruno Bezard (France), Leslie Maasdorp (South Africa), Henrique de Campos Meirelles (Brazil), Adalberto Palma (Mexico), David Plouffe (USA), Christin Schäfer (Germany), Lord Vaizey (UK), and David Wright (Europe).

The objective of the board is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the rapidly growing and evolving cryptocurrency sector faces.

“For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3,” said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. “In that time, we’ve tackled complex issues no one even knew existed. We’ve maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation. The GAB represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the entire world.”

Before joining Binance’s Global Advisory Board, Ibukun Awosika served as the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria. She is a member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), served on National Job Creation Committee (NCJC), and sits on the International Advisory Board of IESE Business School, Barcelona-Spain.

“The transparency and accountability with which Binance seeks to deliver services to its clients is impressive. As a company of the future, Binance must continue to evolve, build and find solutions in real-time. I am proud to play a role as a member of its Global advisory board and to be a part of truly transforming the web3 economy,” said Ibukun Awosika.

Binance is harnessing the GAB’s unrivalled collective experience and expertise to benefit the sustainable development of the industry as a whole, by weighing in on the toughest and most sensitive regulatory and compliance issues facing crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

Congratulations Ibukun Awosika!