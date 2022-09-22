Take a look at all the Beautiful Photos from the Red Carpet of The Woman King Premiere at Filmhouse Cinema

Connect with us

The much-anticipated premiere of The Woman King took place on Sunday September 11, at Filmhouse Cinema Lekki Nigeria with the hashtag #TheWomanKingNG

The long-awaited feature film The Woman King, Set in the 19th century in the African kingdom of Dahomey, follows the all-female group of warriors, the Agojie, who protect the kingdom. The group’s general Nanisca trains a new generation of warriors to fight against an enemy who wants to destroy their way of life.

The film left everyone on the edge of their seats and did not disappoint. Everyone who watched had something great to say. The movie release is anchored by West African film company FilmOne Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures.

Gracing the beautifully decorated red carpet were actors, celebrities and influencers such as Jimmy Odukoya, Uti Nwachukwu, Iyabo Ojo, Bisola Aiyeola, Jide Kene, Chigurl, Anto Lecky, BamBam, Elozonam, Simi Drey, Hawa Mogaji, Samuel & Bisola Otigba, Saga Deolu, Leo Da Silva, Daala Oruwari, Khalid, Diana Edobor and more.

The Woman King movie premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas was proudly supported by Coca-Cola Nigeria, Burger King, Orijin, Wakanow, Five Alive, House of Tara, and Beauty Line by Didi and Herconomy.

Speaking earlier at the press conference, actor Jimmy Odukoya, said “I was very intentional about my character name” He saw the need to influence the name and role to sound the part as a Yoruba man on set. The Woman King is the actor’s Hollywood debut where he played  the role of Oba Ade.

Filmone Entertainment, the distributors of The Woman King, pride themselves on this, as the movie project gives a deeper insight into African storytelling, and rich heritage, spotlighting and encouraging women to do more.

The Woman King stars Viola Davis,  Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jimmy Odukoya and John Boyega.

The Woman King is officially out in cinemas now!!

 

To find out more about The Woman King, connect with Filmhouse and partners digitally

