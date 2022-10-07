Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Events

And the Winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards are… Martha Alade, Lumbie Mlambo & Sahar Salama

Career Promotions

Major! Harvard University is set to Honour Chimamanda with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Career Inspired Scoop

Elsa Majimbo, Khaby Lame, Olajide Olatunji & Ziwe Fumudoh Make Forbes 'Top Creators 2022' List

BN TV Career

Moe Odele talks about her career & life journey on Peace Itimi's "Founders Connect" | Watch

Career Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22' Edition Is…

Career News

LifeBank, Bookings Africa, HerVest & 20 Other Nigerian Startups Selected for the 2022 Google Black Founders Fund

Career Nollywood Scoop

Lala Akindoju is joining the Amazon Studios team as Senior Movies Creative Executive for Nigeria

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Here's how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses, and things can be either very slow to kick off, or too expensive to market properly.

This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small-scale business (Yes, it can be yours!).
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month.
  • Share the social media handles for the business.

Please Note:

  • One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business.
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms.
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered.
  • All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted.

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 14th of October.

Start nominating!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You

How the Private Sector can Help Students During ASUU Strike
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

BN Hot Topic: Should You Cut off People Because of their Political Choices?

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Price We Pay to Sustain Success

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today
css.php