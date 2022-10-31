This Biochemist is Using Science to Solve Conflict & Detoxify the Environment in the Niger Delta

Niger Delta, located in the South of Nigeria, is one of Africa’s largest oil producing region, but it faces a lot of challenges, summed up into conflict between host communities and oil companies.

Crude oil exploration and extraction activities causing contamination on land and in water result in protests in host communities about negligence by oil companies and even the government. Pipelines are blown up, kidnapping is rife, but one woman is rising to the challenge – to fix the big issue – the dangerous effects of crude oil exploration and extraction in communities with science.

Dr. Eucharia Nwaichi, a biochemist at the University of Port Harcourt, is on a simple mission – to detoxify lands. Through bioremediation – planting of vegetation that naturally removes pollutants from the soil – Eucharia is solving this big problem, one community at a time.

She has just won the John Maddox Prize, a joint initiative of the charity Sense about Science and scientific journal Nature, which has been awarded annually since 2012 to individuals who have shown courage and integrity in standing up for sound science and evidence.

“Receiving the John Maddox Prize from such reputable institutions is a huge honour, with a resonating feeling that is hard to put into words. When my husband received the great news, he said ‘the ‘uninformed bully and chauvinists who failed to recognise your work for society have unintentionally referred you to the right people’. Scientists like me are emboldened by this singular award to confront obstacles and ensure credible evidence is used to inform policies for sustainable development,” Eucharia said.

For almost two decades, Eucharia has been working in the Niger Delta, conducting research, and using since to solve violent disputes in the region. “We want solutions that are green and based on nature. We aim to do no harm in everything we do,” she told BBC in an interview.

During her PhD study, Eucharia discovered how waste from oil exploration and extraction activities is choking water, causing conflict between the oil company and the community. Through evidence, she persuaded the company to change how its activities are carried out, diffusing a conflict that could potentially have turned violent.