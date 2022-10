Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie) is loving every moment of her pregnancy.

Since announcing her pregnancy a month ago, the media personality’s baby bump has been the star of her Instagram feed, and we’re enjoying every minute of it.

Be it cute, casual or chic, trust Kie Kie to be effortlessly stylish with her baby bump.

See a few of our favourites below: