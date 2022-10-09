Connect with us

Let Mufidah Mukhtar Show You How to Nail the Electric Blue Smokey Eye Look

Let Glory Okings Show You How to Style Your 4C Hair | Watch

Marvel Releases New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Tiwa Savage Gives us Even More Reasons to Love Her Style as She Covers SCHICK Magazine’s Fashion Issue

This Is The Right Way To Apply Hyaluronic Acid, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

How to Use Hyaluronic Acid the Right Way, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

WATCH: 24 Quick & Easy Ways to Style Your Braids, Thanks Fola Hontas

Msaki Served Major Hair & Makeup Goals on The Latest Glamour SA Cover

We are Obsessed with Tems' Bold Makeup Look on the Cover of GQ HYPE!

Tiwa Savage shares her Skincare & Day-to-Night Makeup Routine | Watch

4 hours ago

As you may have noticed, electric blue smokey eye makeup is currently having a moment. From runways to street style and red carpets, the hue has been popular among fashion faves since last year.

With the correct application, blue is one of the most surprisingly universal and complementary colours. Paired with dimension and smokey elements, you have yourself a head-turner. 

Even though electric blue wouldn’t naturally be our first eyeshadow choice, beauty vlogger Mufidah Mukhtar is making a case for the grunge colour – move over black smokey eyes!

WATCH

WATCH

 

 

 

 

