Let Mufidah Mukhtar Show You How to Nail the Electric Blue Smokey Eye Look

As you may have noticed, electric blue smokey eye makeup is currently having a moment. From runways to street style and red carpets, the hue has been popular among fashion faves since last year.

With the correct application, blue is one of the most surprisingly universal and complementary colours. Paired with dimension and smokey elements, you have yourself a head-turner.

Even though electric blue wouldn’t naturally be our first eyeshadow choice, beauty vlogger Mufidah Mukhtar is making a case for the grunge colour – move over black smokey eyes!

WATCH