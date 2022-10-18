From Halloween Party to The Aisle! Take in all the Beauty of Ore & Esi’s Wedding

If you don’t like going to parties, this may just be your cue to start attending some!

Ore and Esi met at a party and the journey to ever after began. Today, we get to celebrate their love and drool over their beautiful chemistry as they head down the forever lane.

The two tied the knot in a beautiful Yoruba traditional engagement with family, friends and well-wishers present to share in their joy. As is the Yoruba customs, the groom and his people came bearing gifts as they asked for the hand of beautiful Ore in marriage. Now, the two have become one. The colours, beauty and evident love in this trad will totally make your day as they have made ours.

After their traditional engagement, they took their love down the aisle and exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. Ore was such an exquisite bride in all her looks and Esi came through suave and dapper.

From the reception to the afterparty, everything about #BecomingOrEsi was infused with so much beauty and love. We’re sure you want to see everything for yourself.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story as told by Ore below.

How We Met

By the bride, Ore:

I believe this was October 2016, and my friend was moving to Dublin from Leicester, so I went to visit. Hadn’t really seen her in a bit and didn’t want to miss her before she travelled. I was at her house for a few hours when a different friend called and asked where I was and said she wanted to go out. An acquaintance had initially told me he was organising a Halloween event in Leicester. So she came through, and all three of us got ready for an impromptu night out; I believe she even brought clothes and makeup from my room because I didn’t have plans to go anywhere. We got to the venue, but nothing happened for the first hour or two. I believe I stepped out for a bit to pick up a call or send a message and saw some guys trying to get into the venue. I took note as they were the tallest people and very hard to miss and went back in. I tried to have the best time with my girls and eventually changed venues. We were told it was turning into some house party at my acquaintance’s house, and it was like 4 minutes away, so we found our way there. While walking there, these two guys walk up to us, and one (Esi) was extra chatty with my friend. So obviously, I felt he was interested in her.

We walked to the house and talked about the Loughborough event scene and how there was another event the following week that was supposed to be great, inviting them to that. We get to the house, and everyone was settling down. I went to change into house slippers because why am I wearing heels in someone’s home? I came back and saw my friends had settled into the scene, so I find an empty spot on the couch and sit comfortably. I was conversing with someone, and honestly, I felt like someone was staring at me. I couldn’t shake the feeling, so I turned back, and Esi was staring at me, and I could tell he wasn’t in the least bit amused. Usually, I wouldn’t reply positively to that, but I was in a good mood and smiled at him, waved, and said hello. He starts looking down slowly at the floor, and I realise my leg is on his shoes, so I take them off and apologise, and everyone goes on to mingle and do other things. Cue in a few hours down the line, I’m in a different chair. I believe I was texting someone, and Esi comes to sit beside me. I genuinely thought he was trying to get a good word in with me so I could talk him up with my friend, so I paid attention to him. We spoke about life, relationships, and everything in between, so I thought this would be a cool guy for my friend; he seemed stable. He asked for my number at the end of the night; I gave him and headed back to my friend’s house.

We spoke for an hour or so, and that was it. Fast-forward to Wednesday night, I remember being on a call with my friend, and I had said I wasn’t dealing with men again this year. My tiredness was tired, and maybe an hour or two later, Esi messages me, and we are texting. I remember laughing and my friend asking what was happening, and I said some guy was texting me. She reminded me of my statement, and I was like, nope, it’s not like that. Anyways, it was like that. We spoke from then till the event on Saturday; we had invited him over anyways. He clarified he wasn’t interested in my friend and that he was breaking the ice for his friend. We spoke that night for like 6 hours nonstop; I just knew I had met a good man in my heart. We talked for another week, exactly two weeks after we met, and decided we wanted to be serious about each other. We knew we wanted to do life together and after spending Christmas and new year 2020 in the Covid-19 isolation centre together (Honestly one of our favourite holidays), there was no morsel of doubt.

Here’s Esi’s side of the story:

How we met, huh? This should be interesting; I believe we need to start from just before we met. So, I had just gotten out of a relationship and… well, not just gotten out, but I got out, and I was kind of just like shutting doors and everything. At the time, a classmate was DJing at a Halloween party in Leicester; I was at Sheffield University and never travelled anywhere for anything. So, this guy was meant to DJ for the party in Leicester, and a friend was managing the guy. So basically, she was meant to go to Leicester and go with her boyfriend at the time, my close friend in London doing his masters. I think he was swamped at the time, so he couldn’t make it. So she asked another friend Michael and me, to come through to support him. After a long while of convincing, especially from Michael, I eventually decided to go to Leicester for the party, going against my not travelling rule. So fast-forward to the event, I got to the club for the Halloween party with my friends, and it was dead. Fortunately, I believe the club agreed because they shut the event down a few minutes later. The organisers were determined, though, and told everyone it’ll be a house party instead; thus. We all headed to their house from the club. Finally, this is where we first met – kind of. Her group of friends were walking beside my group of friends, my friend fancied her friend, so I struck up a convo with her people to get that going. However, that made her think I was interested in her friend.

After getting to the house (btw I was staying at the organiser’s house), I changed my shoes into brand new white NMDs! I didn’t want to wear them to the club because it’s the club. Anyhow, while sitting down at the party after changing shoes, I felt pressure on my leg, like someone had just stepped on my foot. But weirdly, I couldn’t feel the step off my foot that should follow. I looked down and saw someone’s leg casually balancing on my new shoes because it must’ve looked like the floor?? I was in a bad mood and didn’t want to talk to anyone, so I looked at this person and tapped them. They turn around and look at me, but I stare without saying a word and slowly start looking towards my feet (a bit dramatic, lol). They flow my gaze and realise what’s happened, and then they removed their feet…and that’s how we met. How things went from that to getting married is a different story, but I’ll just say it was the best moment of my life, and I didn’t know it yet. We talked, and I instantly felt like I’d known her for years. I told her things I hadn’t told anyone, and she did too. I think it took us less than a month to know we wanted to be in a relationship together, though, after that, we still waited 2/3 months just in case.

Let’s take it to church!

Here comes the bride…

Signed, sealed and unto forever!

It’s reception O’clock, but first, let us take in the beauty of this hall….

Ore’s second dress is surely giving everything it’s supposed to give!

Now, let’s get this party started!

Make way for the lovebirds…

The father and daughter moment will always have us in our feelings…

Of course, the beautiful mother and son moment…

A toast to love and ever after!

What’s a wedding reception without the fun games?

After the show, comes the after-party!

It’s together forever!





Now, it’s time for some fun games!

