AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 422

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Dress @somobysomo
Mua @bare2beauty
Photography @toniegrapher

@moetabebe
Dress @hariikestyles
Makeup @karenstouch

@nimmie_
Dress @matopeda.atelier

@emeliajane_075
Makeup by @doyinadufemakeup
Dress by @ceolumineeofficial
Photography by @photokulture

@juhmahi
Dress: @zaynabsaphirng

@fortune_oluku
Outfit @iuf_couture
Mua @fb_signature_makeup
Gele @onomsgele
Photography @zip_studios_

@_mrsaj
Dress @zemphanie
Makeup @glambyuwa

Bella : @dja_dja_sillah
Outfit: @katies_pieces
MUA: @salisha_beauty_touch

Bella @_oluchi
Outfit: @lolaacoker @signaturebylolacoker

Dress @esstyle_
Makeup @meeshelle_jaycobs

#AsoEbiBella

Outfit @lina_idoko
Makeup @moebeauty_

@jema.photography

@officialsaskay
Dress @toe.couture

Dress @veekeejames_official
Chic @tiwasavage
Makeup and pictures @bibyonce

@lahla_land

@_aisy__ @___lordlee
Photography @yomi.visuals

@officialozo__

