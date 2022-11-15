Mark Your Calenders! BellaNaija Style x WRTHY Series “HerVersations” is Back!

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Dear #BellaStylistas,

We are excited to host the second season of our BellaNaija Style x WRTHY series, and we invite you to be a part of it! 

Following a successful first season, HerVersations is back with six power-packed virtual conversations centred around Gender Equality and Female Economic empowerment that affects millennial women.

WRTHY is an award-winning global social impact company supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to build a network of influencers and organisations mobilising public support for gender equality and family planning in Nigeria and Kenya. BellaNaija Style is the definitive guide to fashion and style, with a focus on the African continent and the diaspora.

Join BellaNaija Style’s Head of Content, Mary Edoro, with leading women in the entertainment industry, advocacy spheres, and male-dominated industries to have forward-thinking conversations on gender equality and female economic empowerment.

These discussions will be highly interactive, and we can’t wait to hear YOUR thoughts too! We invite you to join us every Wednesday in November & December at 6 PM WAT on @bellanaija‘s Twitter Space for interactive discussions you would not want to miss!

For more information on the speaker lineup and more, stay updated on the @bellanaijastyle Instagram page.

 

