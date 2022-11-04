Connect with us

Naomi Campbell Stuns in Designs from African Brands in Vogue Arabia's November Issue

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 150

Mark Your Calenders! BellaNaija Style x WRTHY Series “HerVersations” is Back!

Mai Atafo Looks Absolutely Dapper on the Latest Issue of TheWill Downtown Magazine

Let Bonang Matheba's Sparkly Dress Inspire Your Friday Night Look

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Vibrant Colours This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 214

Burna Boy Heats Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign in Three Show-stopping Looks

BN Style Spotlight: Anok Yai in Vintage Gucci at the 2022 CFDA Awards

The Runway Shows We Are Excited To See at GTCO Fashion Weekend 2022 | Day 2

See This Week’s Extra Crisp Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 149

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is famous for actively promoting under-the-radar international brands, particularly those from the African continent, utilizing her platform at public appearances to highlight the next generation of designers. Nowhere was that more evident than in Vogue Arabia Magazines November issue, where she donned four outfits designed by African designers.

 

In this issue, Naomi opened up about motherhood, supporting young talent with a focus on Africa and other projects close to her heart. 

In charge of styling was Robert Behar, with fashion direction from Amine Jreissati, hair master-minded by Kiril Vasilev, and makeup by Angloma

On the cover, Naomi rocked a full look from El Tayeb Nation, a Sudanese-French womenswear brand. 

 

For the second outfit, the timeless beauty opted for a string cape made entirely from waste, designed by Nigerian sustainable brand NKWO, complemented with off-white, thigh-high boots.

Naomi switched to a fish & chips print look from South African designer Thebe Magugu‘s latest SS23 collection. She finished off the look with red thigh-high boots.

 

Last but not least, Naomi stunned in an Aso-Oke blazer created by Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize. She paired the outfit with off-white, thigh-high boots and statement rings from Noudar.

 

 Credits

Editor-in-chief: @mrarnaut
Photography: @samrawadi
Fashion director: @aminejreissaty
Style: @robertbehar
Makeup: @anglomamakeup
Hair: @kirilvasilev
Junior fashion editor: @mohammadhazemrezq
Style assistant: @initialsbab
Production: @allisonsam @ankitaachandra
On set-production: @truenorth_qatar
Shot in @evolv.qa
Interview: @selinajulien

Related Topics:

css.php