Naomi Campbell Stuns in Designs from African Brands in Vogue Arabia’s November Issue

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is famous for actively promoting under-the-radar international brands, particularly those from the African continent, utilizing her platform at public appearances to highlight the next generation of designers. Nowhere was that more evident than in Vogue Arabia Magazine‘s November issue, where she donned four outfits designed by African designers.

In this issue, Naomi opened up about motherhood, supporting young talent with a focus on Africa and other projects close to her heart.

In charge of styling was Robert Behar, with fashion direction from Amine Jreissati, hair master-minded by Kiril Vasilev, and makeup by Angloma.

On the cover, Naomi rocked a full look from El Tayeb Nation, a Sudanese-French womenswear brand.

For the second outfit, the timeless beauty opted for a string cape made entirely from waste, designed by Nigerian sustainable brand NKWO, complemented with off-white, thigh-high boots.

Naomi switched to a fish & chips print look from South African designer Thebe Magugu‘s latest SS23 collection. She finished off the look with red thigh-high boots.

Last but not least, Naomi stunned in an Aso-Oke blazer created by Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize. She paired the outfit with off-white, thigh-high boots and statement rings from Noudar.

