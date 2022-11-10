Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Kehinde Adewole Wins a Brand New Car and other Prizes in Bigi’s “Watch and Win Promo” 2.0

Events News Promotions

Parallex Takes the Crown for Challenger Bank of the Year

Events Music News Promotions

Stones & Bones entertain Lagosians at Events Hosted by Pepsi & Hard Rock Cafe | Here’s How It Went

Events Promotions

Leadway Health organizes 'Basic Life support Training' to Reduce Work Casualties

Events

BN Red Carpet Fab: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" African Premiere in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Dettol Partners with Shoprite to Create Awareness on Hand Hygiene in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

Sunlight Giant Pack Spotted along Third Mainland Bridge | Here’s how it looks

Events Promotions

Affiong Williams emerges Winner of the First-Ever Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot In Nigeria

Events Promotions

Eventful Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary in Grand Style…Gives Back to Its Community

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Kingfisher Thursday

The ultimate weekday groove is coming your way again. Do not miss our Kingfisher Thursday; it is going to be one for the books.
YPick and his acoustic band will be live; we will also have the amazing Fiokee performing.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 6 PM
VenueKingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueOhuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.
RSVP: 08161410578

Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 8 PM
VenueLiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225

Trace Live with M.I. Abaga

It’s Trace Live with the five-star general in the rap game!! M.I. Abaga

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wakanda Forever – The Release Party

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: VIVA Cinemas, 22 Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Chill and Vibes @Kingfisher

Get ready to have the best of Fridays. The Chill and Vibes groove at Kingfisher is next to none.

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueKingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Johnny’s Room Live 4 
Experience a night of live music at the Johnny Drille concert – Johnny’s Room Live 4 in Lagos.

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Second Sundays Danfo: Get on the Bus! 

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Venue: Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueHard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.
RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMP VEPEE (@campvepee)

Camp Vepee

Don’t get stuck in that Monday traffic or struggle to let it out elsewhere!

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
VenueBayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.
RSVPHERE

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Be Transformed with the Catalyst: Why You Need to Know your Strengths

Dennis Isong: The Dynamism of Real Estate Investment

BN Book Review: Learning How to Learn in A-to-Z Ways by Abiola Nurtures | Review by The BookLady NG

Celebrities’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Premiere Slay – Or Not!

EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong’o & Winston Duke on Art Imitating Life in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
css.php