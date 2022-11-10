Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Kingfisher Thursday
The ultimate weekday groove is coming your way again. Do not miss our Kingfisher Thursday; it is going to be one for the books.
YPick and his acoustic band will be live; we will also have the amazing Fiokee performing.
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542
Ohuru Fun Tales
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.
RSVP: 08161410578
Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 8 PM
Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225
Trace Live with M.I. Abaga
It’s Trace Live with the five-star general in the rap game!! M.I. Abaga
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Wakanda Forever – The Release Party
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: VIVA Cinemas, 22 Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Chill and Vibes @Kingfisher
Get ready to have the best of Fridays. The Chill and Vibes groove at Kingfisher is next to none.
Date: Friday, November 11, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542
Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Second Sundays Danfo: Get on the Bus!
Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Venue: Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Obi’s House
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.
RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099
Camp Vepee
Don’t get stuck in that Monday traffic or struggle to let it out elsewhere!
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.
RSVP: HERE