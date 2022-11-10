BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It's the weekend! Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Kingfisher Thursday

The ultimate weekday groove is coming your way again. Do not miss our Kingfisher Thursday; it is going to be one for the books.

YPick and his acoustic band will be live; we will also have the amazing Fiokee performing.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Trace Live with M.I. Abaga

It’s Trace Live with the five-star general in the rap game!! M.I. Abaga

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wakanda Forever – The Release Party

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: VIVA Cinemas, 22 Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chill and Vibes @Kingfisher

Get ready to have the best of Fridays. The Chill and Vibes groove at Kingfisher is next to none.

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Johnny’s Room Live 4 Experience a night of live music at the Johnny Drille concert – Johnny’s Room Live 4 in Lagos.

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Second Sundays Danfo: Get on the Bus!

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099

Camp Vepee

Don’t get stuck in that Monday traffic or struggle to let it out elsewhere!

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE