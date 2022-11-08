Eventful Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary in Grand Style…Gives Back to Its Community



Eventful, one of the leading event consulting company in Nigeria, recently held its thanksgiving event in celebration of its 20th year anniversary. The event which was held at Harbour Point in Lagos on Sunday, October 30th had in attendance its clients and key stakeholders who have supported the company over the years.

Over the course of its 20-year history, Eventful has consistently delivered excellent professional services while demonstrating creativity with a vision to become the leading player in the organized events planning industry in Africa.

“We are thankful to those who started this journey with us 20 years ago and have stood by us over the years,” said Yewande Zaccheaus, Founder and Chairman, Eventful. “I acknowledge the support of my committed team at Eventful who keep going the extra mile to deliver excellence to our clients and have also ensured that this celebration is a success. We are greatly honored today and remain committed to delivering excellent professional services to our clients.”

Speaking during the thanksgiving event, the Managing Director, Eventful, Fisayo Beecroft said,

“We are excited to be celebrating this important milestone with our clients and stakeholders. Today, we are also taking a bold step to give back to our community by contributing our quota to youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria. To this end, we met with the Entrepreneurship and Skills Center of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Entrepreneurial Development Centre of the Lagos Business School (LBS) to endow a prize for practical engagement in entrepreneurship and business management.” “We will be supporting the annual business pitches in UNILAG from which outstanding business proposals get rewards and prize money for the next 5 years. Likewise, we will be supporting the National Entrepreneurial Challenge in LBS by providing money for the prize winners, also for the next 5 years. We are an innovative company and as such we are delighted to be supporting these institutions.”

Also speaking at the event, Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of Chair Centre Group, commented on what it takes for a business to transition from a dream into reality and how human capital is key in business succession,

“I want you to imagine, what it takes to have a dream and to think about what it takes to transition from the dream into reality, and we’ve talked about all the human capital in eventful and succession is impossible without adequate human capital.” she said. “Eventful has remained at the top of the industry not only for its epoch-making corporate engagements, but also for its unforgettable weddings, memorable funerals, bespoke Souks, and more recently movie production. Eventful has solidified its brands’ value proposition and far-reaching influence in the mind of the public.”

