Connect with us

Nollywood

Your First Look at "U-Turn", Gabriel Afolayan's Debut Project as Writer, Director & Producer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's the Full List of Winners at AMAA 2022

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada, Deyemi Okanlawon Looked Regal at the "Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman" Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Need Halloween Costume Ideas? Look at these 10 from Nollywood

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for "Wòkè" + Meet the Cast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episodes 2 & 3 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Game On”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Adenike Adebayo Is Making Her Feature Film Directorial Debut With “Ch3mistry” | Meet The Cast

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman" is Heading to the Big Screen!

Nollywood Promotions

Uzoamaka Onuoha Talks about ‘Diiche’ being her “Most Challenging Role”

BN TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper" starring Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi & Bimbo Akintola

Nollywood

Your First Look at “U-Turn”, Gabriel Afolayan’s Debut Project as Writer, Director & Producer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Actor and singer Gabriel Afolayan has announced is debut project as a writer, director and producer.

The movie star took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that the movie, titled U-Turn will be released globally on Netflix on the 2nd of December 2022.

“We have been in the lab working for a while. This was shot in four different states within Nigeria. Ladies and gents, I present to you, the story of a driver and his lone passenger as they embark on a long journey while hiding their true intentions from one another,” he wrote on Instagram.

The film stars Gabriel Afolayan and Olaiya Igwe.

Watch the teaser below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php