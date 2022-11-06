Your First Look at “U-Turn”, Gabriel Afolayan’s Debut Project as Writer, Director & Producer

Actor and singer Gabriel Afolayan has announced is debut project as a writer, director and producer.

The movie star took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that the movie, titled U-Turn will be released globally on Netflix on the 2nd of December 2022.

“We have been in the lab working for a while. This was shot in four different states within Nigeria. Ladies and gents, I present to you, the story of a driver and his lone passenger as they embark on a long journey while hiding their true intentions from one another,” he wrote on Instagram.

The film stars Gabriel Afolayan and Olaiya Igwe.

Watch the teaser below: