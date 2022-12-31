With Love from #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here’s Thank You For Sticking With us All Year!

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

We are writing to you with so much excitement and only one thing gets us in this mood…Love! However, today is special because asides from sharing all our love with you, we also get to share the last day of the year!

We’ve had such a great time all year in BellaNaija Weddings zone and it’s been such a pleasure having you journey with us every step of the way. Today, we’ve got a little something to thank you for sticking with us all year! It’s a deluge of all our premium weddings,  sweet love stories, perfect inspos and thrilling videos. We bet you will love every one of them!

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

Ifeanyi & Chinonso’s Igbo Trad was a Festival of Love and Colours

Irene & Richmond’s White Wedding was a Show of Love in a Fun Atmosphere!

Chuka told Gbemi She Would be His Wife Right From The Start!

Mide & Joshua Went from Being Secondary School Mates To Lovers!

Love Caught Up with Abidemi & Akinshola and There’s No Going Back!

Check Out These 10 Chic #BNWeddingFlow Looks For Your Next Wedding Guest Slay

Bring Soft Charm To Your Yoruba Trad With This Pink Beauty Look

Add That Captivating Glow to Your Edo Trad With This Beauty Look

Exude Pure Elegance With This Black Yoruba Beauty Look

This Regal Beauty Look Is For The Modern Efik Bride-To-Be

Serve Exquisite Looks On Your Yoruba Trad With This Monochrome Inspo

Lights, Flowers, #BNBling! This Couple’s Proposal Video Will Make You Smile

The Guests Reaction To This Couple’s First Kiss Will Make You Laugh

