A breath of fresh air is what we get when we take a look at the magic of love, through the lens of Deborah and her darling, Sam!

The lovebirds have chosen the beautiful path of forever and tell us if there can be anything sweeter than this! As we dance to the sweet sound of their wedding bells, we’ve got Deborah and Sam’s country-themed pre-wedding photos to add beauty to our day.

The love that they share is written all over their photos. Exuding so much grace and warmth – we are obsessed with their looks!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @deborah_paulenenche

Photography: @bedgepictures