Foluso Gbadamosi's 'Unleash your Superpowers' will Help You Maximise Your Strengths | Pre-Order Here at a Discount

Qatar Creates announces 'Festival in motion' Featuring 55 Performances curated by Benjamin Millepied & Nico Muhly

#BNWeekInReview: Catch all the Fun & Excitement from This Week

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

Highlights of the Women of Wakanda Summit hosted by Cinergy Entertainment & Sanicle

16 Days Of Activism: WARIF is Raising Awareness on Women’s Rights & You Can be a Part of It

Inside the First Bournvita Biscuit Launch by Cadbury Nigeria

Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here

Faizah and Charles Reconnected on Snapchat 3 Years After They Met - See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Foluso Gbadamosi’s ‘Unleash your Superpowers’ will Help You Maximise Your Strengths | Pre-Order Here at a Discount

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Do you ever wonder why certain activities leave you drained and exhausted while others energise you, making you feel like could take over the world?

If you’re looking to understand the mechanics behind your energy levels and strategically maximise your ‘energisers’ and minimise your ‘drainers’ as you navigate various components of life, we have great news! Foluso Gbadamosi, a ‘Gallup Certified Strengths Coach’ and award-winning corporate executive is releasing a new book centred around this theme called ‘Unleash Your Superpowers’.

The book is set to launch on December 18, 2022, in paperback and e-versions. The launch event, tagged ‘Book Launch and Conversations’, will feature fireside chats with successful high-performing individuals who harness their SuperPowers daily to lead successful fulfilling lives.

‘Unleash Your Superpowers’ redefines talents through the prism of research, fact-based theories, and the ‘CliftonStrengths Assessment’ to take readers on an empowering journey of true self-improvement based on awareness and application of their innate talents.

By teaching you how to focus on developing your talents into strengths instead of trying to turn your weaknesses into strengths under the guise of ‘doing better’, ‘Unleash Your Superpowers’ hands you the keys to an energised life of self-awareness and self-management marked by all-round success and fulfilment.

Speaking on the book, Foluso says:

As readers engage with concepts in the book, my hope is that they kickstart or continue the journey of discovering their talents, proceed to deploying them in different areas of life, develop them into strengths, and ultimately dominate their corners of the earth by living a life of purpose.

You can pre-order the book at a discounted rate here.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program

