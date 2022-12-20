Iman is Drop-Dead Gorgeous on British Vogue’s Latest Cover

Connect with us

Supermodel extraordinaire Iman is the cover star of British Vogue Magazine’s January 2023 issue. The makeup mogul lands two covers, lensed by Nadine Ijewere and styled by Kate Phelan. The first shows Iman donning a black gown featuring a skull cap by Norma Kamali paired with statement red gloves by Sun Woo. 

 

The second look featured a draped boiled cashmere shift by Alaïa, styled with black flared pants by Norma Kamali and transparent stack bangles by Alexis Bittar. Finishing her look, Jawara works on Iman’s hair with dramatic eye makeup by Grace Ahn.

For this issue, the timeless beauty shares her story of growing up in Somalia and going on to advocate for Black women in the fashion industry, as well as why she won’t refer to David Bowie as her late husband.

 

The magazine’s spread also includes a glamorous photo of Iman in a red Valentino georgette dress and a silk Richard Quinn blue coat paired with dark satin gloves.

 

Read the full interview here.

 

Credits

Photography: @NadineIjewere
Styling: @KPhelan123
Hair: @JawaraW
Makeup: @GraceGraceAhn,
Nails: @JinSoonChoi
Set design: @CazSlattery
Production: HensToothProductions

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

