Naomi Osaka Is Expecting Her First Child

Four-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, grammy-nominated rapper, Cordae, and plans to return to tennis in 2024.

The Tennis star took to Instagram to share a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the photo, “Can’t wait to get back on the court, but here’s a little life update for 2023.” She also shared the following slides in English and Japanese, her reflections on her next chapter in 2023.

“The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

She continued, “I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future; one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

Talking about her return to tennis after starting her family, she stated, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely. I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”