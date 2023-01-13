Get Your PVC Today and Exercise Your Right To Vote

Did you know that you have until the 22nd of January to get your PVC from your ward and until the 29th of January to get your PVC from your local government? Ha! Now you know.

What’s more? The PVC collection process has been made much more seamless. All you need to do is go through this list of PVC collection centres, find the one closest to you and go pick up your PVC there.

Voting in the upcoming election is your right and civic duty as a citizen of Nigeria, and you get to exercise this right when you get your PVC and vote for the candidate of your choice.

We must all play our part in upholding our democracy and moving the country forward. So don’t waste any more time, go get your PVC today.