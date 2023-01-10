Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Sharon and Val's Love Began After a Birthday Shoutout on Instagram!

Sweet Spot

Maria Chike and Her Mom Look Exactly Alike 😍

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Congratulations! Uche Ogbodo ties the knot with her beau Bobby 

Scoop Sweet Spot

Queen Is Expecting A Baby Girl!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Another Instagram Love Story! See Mosun and Laolu's Pre-wedding Photos

Promotions Sweet Spot

Verve Rewards Customers with Shopping Spree Experience in the GoodLife Promo 3.0

Sweet Spot

Kess fulfills his childhood dream of getting a car & house for his parents

Scoop Sweet Spot

BN Sweet Spot: We ❤️ How Deyemi Okanlawon Made His Mom's 69th Birthday Special

Sweet Spot Weddings

Abidemi & Akinshola Started as Friends at the University! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Simi Drey & Julian’s Civil Wedding

Sweet Spot

Sharon and Val’s Love Began After a Birthday Shoutout on Instagram!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Sharon and Val are giving us extra doses of love today and we are super giddy!

Val saw a shout-out on Instagram wishing Sharon a happy birthday and this prompted him to follow her. After a while, he sent Sharon a DM and they got talking. The more they spoke, the more they realised how perfect they are for each other. Now, the lovebirds have won our hearts with their beautiful pre-wedding photos. They look absolutely dashing in every photo and we bet you won’t want to stop scrolling!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How we met
By the bride, Sharon:

Val and I met on Instagram in 2019. He saw my picture on Josh2funny’s page after Josh had made a post wishing me a happy birthday and that was when he followed me. We didn’t speak for 2 months after he followed me but I was pretty much liking his posts and watching his stories as I was very intrigued by him; especially his relationship with his family.

Unknown to me that he was noticing all the interactions, he set a trap and I fell for it lol! “If she likes my next post, I’ll send her a message!” I innocently liked the post and a few seconds later I saw a DM from him saying “You are quite an inspiring one I must say. Love your page and content. I’m Valentine, nice meeting you!” I got so excited for some reason and typing this I can still remember how I felt. I intentionally took an hour to reply lol.

We started communicating a lot. From day one he was already talking about marriage and even though I wasn’t ready at the time, he was willing to be patient with me and be a friend to me. We officially met for the first time in September of 2019 in Accra Ghana and it just felt right! We weren’t living in the same country but he made sure to see me every three months and not long after, we met both families.

We both used to tell God, “If this is Your will then it will be a smooth journey but if it’s not then help us to learn from this experience.” Grateful to God that it has been a smooth journey so far and we’re looking forward to doing life together!

 

Credits

Bride @sharon.nwosu
Planner @crystalsbycheeevents
Photography @weddingsbytobi | @kenennamoko
Beads/Accessories @tophertonyjewelry
Makeup @officialdavidstarr
Hairstylist @hairbybube_
White dres@misseko
Black dress @zaynabsaphirng
Bride’s traditional Outfit @tessbenjamin_ng

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!
css.php