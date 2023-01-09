Connect with us

Twinning! Maria Chike And Her Mom Look Exactly Alike 😍

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, Maria Chike shared heartwarming Instagram photos with her mom. While most were in awe of her mother’s beauty, it was her striking resemblance to her mother that had us stunned and convinced that good genes run in the family.

In the photo posted on her Instagram page, the reality star and her mother looked almost identical.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bebe Omagbemi⭐ (@bibyonce)

She captioned the post;

First my Mother, forever my friend ♾️

Thank you for loving me unconditionally flaws and all. Thank you for always supporting and just being there no matter the situation, when, where or how. Thank you for always being proud of me. Thank you for always speaking love into me. Thank you for being my mother but most importantly thank you being a friend that I’ve always needed.

This shoot was inspired by my good friend @bibyonce
She’s like “girl your mums around and we’re doing a shoot whether you want it or not”😂😂 I love you girl! You’re amazing

Check on it:

Credits:
Makeup & Photography: @bibyonce

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

