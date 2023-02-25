The 2023 General Elections in Photos | #NigeriaElections2023

Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation came out to cast their votes on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

INEC announced a record number of Permanent Voters Cards collected after 93.4 million people registered to vote for their preferred candidates in the elections that took place today.

On what looks like a pivotal day in the country’s history, voting across different areas kicked off at 8:30 AM, the time stipulated by the electoral umpire.

We’ve put together some photos and videos of Nigerians voting at different polling units across the country. While some voters were able to cast their votes without any hassle, some voters had difficult experiences.

Everyone staring at us in our poling unit! I’m not sure why pic.twitter.com/OWphN9i2Q6 — bush! (@connybush) February 25, 2023

The way I pressed my hand on that paper ehnnnn, PitObi fit get headik. pic.twitter.com/cNWxcohHzU — Kairos Designer | Toph Beifong | Fragrance Vendor (@_iam_no1) February 25, 2023

The INEC officers finally arrived. My husband and I have just voted. The turnout is unbelievable, the largest I have ever seen in all the years I have voted in the village. Young and very old all are here. pic.twitter.com/6Sahk6GjLG — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) February 25, 2023

I met my mentor @staceyabrams at my polling unit today! Such an emotional moment for me cos this woman inspired all the work I did with #HYPEPVC Come on, Naija, let’s #TakeBackNigeria. #ElectionDay #election2023 pic.twitter.com/s19fsruZds — Where is Chijioke? (@Ada_mummyya) February 25, 2023