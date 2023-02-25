The 2023 General Elections in Photos | #NigeriaElections2023

Connect with us

Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation came out to cast their votes on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

INEC announced a record number of Permanent Voters Cards collected after 93.4 million people registered to vote for their preferred candidates in the elections that took place today.

On what looks like a pivotal day in the country’s history, voting across different areas kicked off at 8:30 AM, the time stipulated by the electoral umpire.

We’ve put together some photos and videos of Nigerians voting at different polling units across the country. While some voters were able to cast their votes without any hassle, some voters had difficult experiences.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic Anosike (@ritadominic)

