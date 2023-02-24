How Well Do You Know Your Partner?: Enchanteur Nigeria host Couples to a Special Valentine Soiree

Connect with us

Events

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Enchanteur Nigeria, a subsidiary of Wipro Unza celebrated Valentine’s Day this year 2023 with its campaign ‘How well do you know your partner?‘.

The campaign which was launched on February 5th  2023, enabled the audience to express knowledge about their partners in the most assertive and romantic way.

Enchanteur Nigeria hosted an Instagram Live session on their Instagram page in collaboration with the Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyinsola David.

Couples tuned in on Instagram live to play the question game to determine how well they knew each other.

Enchanteur also went all out on the streets of Lagos through Kraks TV to interview audiences for the contest.

To crown the campaign, Enchanteur hosted over 11 couples to an exquisite dinner in Lagos state. The event was well attended by the invited guests, the celebrity guest Doyinsola David and some members of the management team of the parent company, Wipro Unza and the popular distribution company, FMCL.

The guests had a good time and shared many posts from the event.

Enchanteur is a collection of French perfumes, bath and body products, and charm women in over 40 countries with their brilliance.

It perfects the art of romance through fine floral fragrances. Each product is designed to make a woman feel cherished, special and enveloped in that feeling of love. Enchanteur products come in 6 variants and are available in a wide range of products including Deodorant Roll-on, Deodorant spray, Body Lotion, Talc (powder), Bath Soap and Perfume EDT.

Enchanteur Nigeria has been present in Nigeria for decades, Enchanteur products are available in Stores and Supermarkets Nationwide.

Sponsored Content

