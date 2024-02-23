From Mouth-Watering Meals to Romantic Games: Here’s How the Enchanteur Nigeria Valentine’s Lunch Party Went Down

Connect with us

Events

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Enchanteur Nigeria hosted a Valentine’s lunch party on February 17th, 2024. This exclusive event celebrated the essence of love, bringing together couples, friends, and esteemed guests for a romantic and memorable afternoon.

The event, hosted by the charismatic actress Jemima Osunde and comedian Ovy Godwin, set the stage for a day filled with joy, entertainment, and delightful surprises. As guests arrived, they were greeted with the sweet melodies of love songs and the tantalising aroma of a sumptuous three-course meal awaiting them.

One of the event’s highlights was the games and contests that kept everyone engaged and entertained. Couples showcased their chemistry as they competed in playful challenges, vying for prizes generously provided by Enchanteur Nigeria.

The culinary journey started with each course meticulously crafted to tantalise the taste buds and indulge the senses. From appetisers to mouthwatering main courses and decadent desserts, every dish was created to reflect the passion and dedication of Enchanteur Nigeria to creating unforgettable experiences. As glasses clinked and toasts were made, the atmosphere filled with warmth and camaraderie, uniting everyone in celebration.
Among the attendees was the Business Manager of Enchanteur Nigeria, Vishal Manwani, the Brand Manager, Angela Nze, and esteemed representatives of their distribution partner, AAVA Brands, further underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering strong relationships and partnerships within the industry. Their presence added a sense of prestige to the event, elevating it to new heights of elegance and sophistication. In the end, it was not just a lunch party; it was a celebration of love, laughter, and the timeless bond that brings us all together.



